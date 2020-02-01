WAKEFIELD — Sixteen contestants returned to the stage last Thursday night, vying for seven spots in the next round of Wakefield Idol.
Competitors gave one incredible performance after another, but stealing the show that evening and going home with the highest score in round two was eighth-grader Sydney Allen.
The North Kingstown resident received wild applause from audience members as she belted out Ellie King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s” — amazing judges with her sassy, confident performance and incredible vocal technique.
“I should have recorded that because that’s the only version I want to hear from now on,” said Wakefield Idol Judge and Epic Theater Company Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli. “I would take you to my theater right now and put you in a show. You have so much attitude and so much confidence.”
Judge Katrina Van Pelt also applauded what she called a “really well-executed” performance, filled with great vocal technique. Even just moving from one week to the next, Broccoli said he saw incredible growth in Allen.
“You did a really nice job last week, but you just came alive up there,” he said. “You were ferocious.”
Also giving judges a great performance that evening was Katrina Bourget of West Warwick — who Wakefield Idol Host and Contemporary Theater Artistic Director Chris Simpson revealed as having tied for first place on opening night.
Although neither of last week’s judges had seen Bourget’s performance of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, they were impressed by her daring song selection. Singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, Bourget brought her own style and personality to the iconic song.
The well-known song is also incredibly difficult, though, and Broccoli believes Bourget did justice to it by not just belting her way through it. Celine Dion song selections may come with lots of expectations, Van Pelt said, but Bourget was able to stay true to herself.
“You have your own style, your own annunciations — you weren’t emulating Celine Dion, you weren’t trying to sound like her — which I really appreciated,” Van Pelt said. “Because you’re not her, you’re Katrina, you’re your own person.”
Also staying true to herself that evening was Maya Leone. The MET School student returned to the stage with the recommendations of judges in mind but still managed to bring some uniqueness to her performance.
Returning with a more recognizable song, compared to her previous Billie Eilish selection, audience members applauded Leone’s take on Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Turning the fast-beat pop song on its head, Leone gave judges a deep, soulful performance in the style of Melanie Martinez.
Van Pelt was particularly impressed by the way Leone worked the stage and engaged the audience — stepping out into the crowd to dance as she sang.
“I just loved listening to it, I loved watching, I love that you did the Stevie Nix dance out in the audience — it was fabulous,” Broccoli said. “You put a curse on a few people.”
Brady Lyons, who went home with the highest score in the first preliminary round two weeks earlier, returned to the stage on Thursday night with “Love On the Brain.”
She hit Rhianna’s highs and lows throughout – winning her a standing ovation from her biggest fans – “Brady’s Bunch.” A handful of family members sat in the audience, wearing what Lyons called “nice and encouraging” hats in support.
Judges were impressed by the powerful performance as well.
“I’ll put that white hat on because you are one of the best singers in this competition for the third year in a row,” Broccoli said.
He’s hopeful that this might be the year Lyons takes home the grand prize.
Also returning to the stage after receiving a top score from the previous round was Sam Carnevalla, who chose to perform “Cleopatra” by the Lumineers. It was a song choice that Carnevalla felt suited his voice, and Van Pelt agreed after hearing him hit lots of high notes.
“You had some power in there,” she said. “I didn’t know you could belt, so now I want more.”
After watching Carnevalla perform “Vienna” by Billy Joel the week prior, in addition to this latest performance, Broccoli said he is now “a Sam fan club member.”
Also returning for the “Sweet Sixteen” round are South Kingstown High School senior Jess Macinanti, who wowed judges with her performance of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy,” and Narragansett High School student Mackenzie Killilea, 15, who sang “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5.
Killilea narrowly made it into the next round, edging out fellow classmate Carter Santos, who sang “Waving Through a Window” from the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Others will unfortunately not be returning for another round include Brian Bouyea, Catherine Basile, Phil’s Choice contestants Emily Schmidt and Aaron Decamp, and Boulo from Boston, who’d been having dinner at Phil’s on opening night and signed up on a whim.
The “Sweet Sixteen” round will take place on Feb. 12, following a second preliminary round that kicks off next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.