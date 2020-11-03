PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea launched a new hourly turnout tracker on Election Day to provide updates of Rhode Island voter turnout. The technology behind the new turnout tracker allows it to be updated more frequently than the data visualization that has been used throughout the early voting period.
Anyone who wishes to have the most recent Rhode Island voter turnout data throughout Election Day should use this link for the new hourly turnout tracker.
The new hourly turnout tracker went live at 8 a.m. on November 3. Users can examine total turnout in Rhode Island as well as a breakdown of ballots cast by mail, early in-person, or at the polls. Users can also drill down to see this data at the precinct level. Data displayed in the hourly turnout tracker is preliminary and does not represent final voting tallies.
