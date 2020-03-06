NARRAGANSETT – The town will pilot test a new, free meal program for seniors at its community center on Mumford Road three days a week. On Monday, the town council unanimously approved a one-year contract with Blackstone Health, Inc. (BHI) for congregate dining services at the center on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. According to Narragansett Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright, the new service is expected to begin in a few months.
“Karen [Flint, Narragansett Community Center Program Coordinator] and one of our assistants at the community center are ready to start,” he said, “but we also need volunteers. We already had an outreach program. We’re excited about this. We think it’s good for the community. And obviously, the folks that are signed up are excited about this. And this is a pilot program, so if it works, we’re hoping to move it to five days a week somewhere down the road.”
According to Wright, BHI will prepare and deliver both hot and cold meals to the community center on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for patrons over the age of 60. While attendance to the program is free, a $3 donation is suggested, though not required. Wright describes the arrangement as “stress free” and said anyone who did not or could not afford the donation could still participate. The parks and recreation director also said about 70 members of the community had already signed up for the program and about 30 had agreed to volunteer. Volunteers for the program, who Wright said would work on a rotating basis, would help serve the meals and clean up afterward. The town will work with the Rhode Island Department of Health to facilitate the new offering.
Wright said after renovation work was completed at the community center, an opportunity opened up to begin the program.
“We have a beautiful facility, as you all know,” he said to the town council. “We just renovated that facility. We’re excited to show it off. We’re looking for your approval tonight to get this started.”
The new service is expected to begin in “a month or two,” according to Wright. Flint is currently undergoing food safety certification, and RIDOH must approve the program’s equipment and facility.
“We don’t know when the official start date is yet,” said Wright. “Karen is taking a food service course, and once that’s done and we get the health department in to approve our kitchen, and get BHI on, we’re hoping to get started in a month or two and we’ll make that announcement. It’s been a bit of a process.”
BHI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Pawtucket. Equipment needed for the program, such as refrigerators, dishwashers and utensils, will be provided by BHI.
Those interested in volunteering for the program can sign up at the Narragansett Community Center at 53 Mumford Road by speaking with Flint and filling out brief paperwork.
“This is very important to Steve and I and also to the community,” she said. “Steve and I have discussed it and we feel this is a good thing for the town, and members of the community will also benefit.”
