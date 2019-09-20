On Monday night the Narragansett Town Council swore in the new town manager James Tierney at town hall. The town council appointed him to the position in a 5-0 vote. Tierney came from a position in New York to work in Narragansett.
“When this opportunity for town manager presented itself, I saw the ad, and I applied,” said Tierney after the ceremony Monday. “I love this town and I know this might be the only opportunity to join this team of professionals and make a contribution to my community…I’m so glad that I applied and I’m standing here before you this evening as your choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.