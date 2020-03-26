RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number to 165 in Rhode Island. Raimondo also said she would be signing an executive order mandating that anyone who has travelled from New York to Rhode Island must self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.
The New York City metro area has more than 35,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“With respect to New York State, no matter how you come to Rhode Island–bus, car, train, plane–you are ordered to go into quarantine for 14,” Raimondo said.
She went on to say that National Guard troops would be stationed at Greyhound and Peter Pan bus stations, as well as train stations, to collect information from travelers coming to Rhode Island from New York, and who plan to remain in the state.
Raimondo also said that all information collected from travelers would be used for public health purposes, and nothing else.
Colonel James Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, said that police officers would also be stopping cars with New York license plates that enter the state.
Manni also said that the executive order would not affect interstate commercial trade or shipments, nor would it affect drivers passing through Rhode Island.
“If your vehicle is stopped, we’ll be asking where you’re going,” Manni said. “If you’re passing through, we’ll send you on your way.”
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said that the 33 new cases continues the trend of seeing most positive cases in the more populous communities, such as Providence, Cranston and Warwick.
“As we would expect, we’re seeing more cases in more populous communities in the state,” she Alexander-Scott said.
Alexander-Scott also said that nine people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, with six being intubated and on ventilators.
“That number continues to change and evolve,” she said. “That’s what we have now.”
She added that, until testing is increased in the state, the numbers that are being reported will “not be reflective of all the cases that are out there.”
Raimondo said that the state was currently focused on ramping up testing, in order to meet the demands of the crisis.
Currently, the state is running about 500 tests a day, focusing on high risk populations and health care workers. She said the goal was to double that number by next week.
“Our goal, for our state, that by this time next week, we will get to running 1,000 tests a day, with reasonably rapid results delivered to people,” she said. “Today, we’re at less than half of that.”
She said until such a milestone is reached, among several others, she couldn’t begin focusing on reopening the economy.
“I cannot reopen the economy until we have a testing infrastructure in place,” she said.
Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor thanked all businesses, small and large, who have been able to donate necessary equipment, such as gowns, masks and swabs. He went on to say that the state was still in need of all types of personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly ventilators and respiratory masks.
Pryor said that any company that can help should reach out to the department by calling (401) 521-HELP.
