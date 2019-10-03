SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Recreation superintendent Cathy Larlham is looking forward to community members coming together once again in the Neighborhood Guild's workshop space to build, design, refinish and re-make.
Thanks to the efforts of makers Simon Norridge, Maritan Nemzow and Charlotte Ramdeen, who'll be helping lead classes for the general public, Larlham hopes the Community Maker Space will once again be a thriving atmosphere for people to come together.
"The gentleman who's lost his woodshop can come in here and mess around and work on stuff," said Larlham, at an open house event on Monday night. "Or someone wants to come in and learn something new, we're offering new classes. You can come here and work."
