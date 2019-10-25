NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a motion that will increase its quarterly water rate charges across the board. The town said the hike comes as a result of the water department no longer being able to draw from its water enterprise fund after a study by a contracted consulting firm found the practice was no longer sustainable. The town also pointed to recent rate hikes from SUEZ Water, its main water supplier, as reason for the increase.
“There was a rate study that was conducted to support the conclusion of internal rate assessment, and those conclusions were that we cannot continue to borrow from the enterprise fund and the undesignated fund balance to support the [water department’s] operations,” said Jonathan Gerhard, Narragansett Town Engineer. “SUEZ has had a few rate increases in the past–one last October that was after our most recent increase. North Kingstown is in the process of a rate increase. In order to maintain our enterprise fund and support the staff and the functions and all the maintenance we have to do to the system, and also in order to maintain insurance for the underground pipe networks, which are not insured by the trust or can’t be insured through normal insurance, we need to maintain that enterprise fund.”
Narragansett residents either get water from the town or purchase it directly from SUEZ Water, depending on location. Of the town’s approximate 10,000 water customers, just over half purchase water directly from the municipality. The town, in turn, gets its water supplied for these customers from the Town of North Kingstown or from SUEZ. While the town council ultimately sets the water rate for residents, SUEZ must adhere to the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) when requesting a rate increase. The last rate hike for water customers came in 2017, when the then-town council approved a $40 annual increase for its largest customer base. This rate, as proposed in 2017, was expected to remain in effect until FY 2022. Analysis by Pioneer Consulting Group, the firm hired by the town to study the water fund, found another rate increase was appropriate given the water department’s traditional drawing from its fund balance in order to cover annual operations and maintenance, along with the recent rate hikes from SUEZ and the Town of North Kingstown.
As such, typical residential properties using a 5/8-inch meter (about 94 percent of the town’s customer base) will see a $20 annual increase, or a $5 hike per quarter as the town bills quarterly, from $320 a year to $340, or from $80 a quarter to $85.
Those who use above the 5/8-inch meter annual base charge will also see similarly minor rate hikes, and customers who go over their quarterly water allotment will be charged larger fines (about 6 percent).
The town’s excess use charges are billed at different rates–use above 6,000 cubic feet (included in the base charge) to 9,500 cubic feet is billed at $2.38 per 100 cubic feet, above 9,500 to 13,000 cubic feet is billed at $3.25 per 100 cubic feet and all use above 13,000 cubic feet is billed at $4.13 per 100 cubic feet. The newly approved rates are $2.92, $3.94 and $4.95 per every 100 cubic feet in excess for the respective consumption billing ranges. The average annual water use for all customers is less than 6,000 cubic feet, and approximately 66 percent of all customers typically use less than 6,000 cubic feet of water per year (and are billed only the minimum base charge). Approximately 33 percent of all town water customers use greater than 6,000 cubic feet annually and are billed for excess use (this percentage of customers accounts for approximately two-thirds of all metered water use).
“What’s driving the water rates is purchased water,” said Douglas W. Gardiner, President of Pioneer Consulting Group at a budget workshop in the spring, at which the consulting firm proposed its recommendation for the rate increases. “You buy your water from SUEZ and from North Kingstown. Both have had rate increases, or have charged you additional monies for rate increases, over the last two years.” “When I completed a similar study in 2017, not six months after the study was complete, SUEZ came back with another rate increase, which we couldn’t have anticipated,” Gardiner continued.
“That’s why I’m here before you. It’s really the purchased water.”
Last year, the Rhode Island PUC approved a SUEZ rate hike proposal in October, just a month after thousands across Narragansett and South Kingstown were left under a boil-water advisory for multiple days due to an E. coli outbreak in SUEZ’s public water system.
The town council also unanimously approved the replacement of 24 water meters in the amount of approximately $5,500 just before the vote on the rate increase was taken.
