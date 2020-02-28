NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Town Council voted unanimously to approve a $10,000 allocation to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 916 in Wakefield in last week, monies that are intended to be used to complete renovation work at the facility to establish it as a Washington County Veteran Service Center. The local VFW post is a place where local veterans can congregate, meet, bond and work.
“We have quite a few Narragansett members that use it,” said councilman Richard Lema, the motion’s sponsor, of the veterans facility located on High Street in Wakefield. “The building needed a tremendous amount of work and the work takes funding. We have money allocated to be able to do this.”
There is no VFW post in Narragansett.
According to representatives of the VFW post, who gave a lengthy presentation on the work needing completion at the South Kingstown facility, the first floor of the facility is in dire need of flooring repair and upkeep while the second floor of the structure is essentially unusable.
“They are requesting a grant of $10,000 for renovations to redo the floors upstairs in the main hall as the current wooden floor is from the 1930’s and is buckled and bowed due to the building shifting over the years,” said Lema in a memo to the town council. “This [allocation] would help with the other monies they’ve raised and that other people have donated to hopefully get this project completed. I’d like to see this move forward. Veteran and veteran family usage of the post has more than tripled on a monthly basis and continues to grow.”Last year, the Town of Narragansett allocated an additional $10,000 to VFW Post 916 in Wakefield, which the organization used to renovate the facility’s basement and make its bathrooms handicap-accessible. Now, in addition to providing a meeting space for veterans and their families, the post is also offering a Veteran Service Officer visit each month to assist veterans and family members with claims relating to VA benefits earned by their service. Of the 120 members of the local post, 28 are Narragansett residents. They range in age from 34 to 84, according to the group. “We desperately need to redo the floors upstairs in the main hall as it’s an old wood floor that has many places it buckled and bowed due to the building shifting over the years,” reads a letter from the post to the Narragansett Town Council. “This will be the last major capital expensive we should face for a decade or so.” Ultimately, the council approved the allocation unanimously.
