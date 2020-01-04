NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Pier School (NPS) Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is currently accepting donations that will cover the costs of procuring a new recreational space at the school for students. With $40,000 already raised from community donations, the PTO has set a fundraising goal of $16,000 to complete the project.
“Recreational time is important regardless of your age,” said Beth Pinheiro, NPS PTO President. “Taking breaks from the rigor of the classroom and having the opportunity to be 10-14-year-old tweens and adolescents are beneficial to academic success. Additionally, social-emotional connections are incredibly important and are built during this time; equally as important for the students is the time to be active and get their bodies moving.”
Since 2016, the NPS PTO has fundraised for the new space, securing $40,000 over the past three years toward the project. The organization recently setup a GoFundMe page detailing the envisioned recreational space at NPS and asking for help from the community.
“Over the past three years, our NPS PTO has worked diligently to raise funds to build an outdoor recreational space for our children to enjoy during recess and after school hours,” reads a brief introduction on the website. “With the current academic and social demands our children experience, it was our hope to provide them with a space where they can recharge their minds, move their bodies, disconnect from technology and interact with their friends.”
According to Pinheiro, the new space is designed to engage, appeal and be most beneficial for middle school students. The finished project will include a wheelchair-accessible swing, a ring-shaped piece of equipment called a “supernova” which can be turned, spun, balanced and sat on, and two devices called “Spicas” which challenge students to move in creative ways.
“The Spica is a uniquely designed piece of rotating play equipment,” reads a blurb about the equipment from Kompman, a playground equipment supplier the PTO plans to purchase the materials from. “A lot of experimentation is needed to master the Spica and control its speed. First, a child steps onto the triangular plate and pushes off with their foot. Then they discover that as they use their arms to pull their body toward the support handle, they spin faster. As they move their center of gravity away from the handle, they slow down. The Spica is one of our most popular play events. It doesn’t take up much space, and can accommodate more than one child playing on it simultaneously.”
Designated recreational time and spaces are proven to continue to be beneficial to students long after leaving elementary school. According to an article from Time published in March of 2015, play can help combat some of the natural stresses that come along with pre-adolescence and teenagehood.
“One of the casualties of current education reform efforts has been the erosion of play, creativity, and joy from teenagers’ classrooms and lives, with devastating effects,” writes Hillary Conklin, Ph.D., in Time. “Researchers have documented a rise in mental health problems—such as anxiety and depression—among young people that has paralleled a decline in children’s opportunities to play. And while play has gotten deserved press in recent months for its role in fostering crucial social-emotional and cognitive skills and cultivating creativity and imagination in the early childhood years, a critical group has been largely left out of these important conversations. Adolescents, too need time to play, and they need time to play in school.”
“Giving students occasions to learn through play not only fosters creative thinking, problem solving, independence, and perseverance, but also addresses teenagers’ developmental needs for greater independence and ownership in their learning, opportunities for physical activity and creative expression, and the ability to demonstrate competence,” Conklin adds. “Purposefully infusing play into middle and high school classrooms holds the potential for a more joyful, creative, and educative future for us all—a future in which kids have more interesting things to do in school than count down to summer break.”
According to a report put together by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 95 percent of kindergartners have recess. But that figure drops to 91 percent for fifth grade, and only about 35 percent of the elementary schools that offer sixth grade give those students a recess period. NPS does not currently have a playground for students.
While the PTO hoped the new recreational space would be completed by December, the organization is setting a new expected completion date of April 2020.
“But it all depends on the funds we are able to raise,” said Pinheiro.
The PTO opted for a supervised installation of the new equipment from Kompan, meaning the community will complete the installation with guidance and approval from both the manufacturer and school department. An additional $20,000 would have been required for Kompan to complete the process.
Interested parties can donate to the NPS PTO and help bridge the $16,000 gap online by accessing GoFundMe.com and searching “Narragansett Pier School PTO.” Additionally, donations can be submitted via Venmo (@NarragansettSchool-PTO) or checks can be mailed directly to NPS. All donations are tax-deductible.
“We are so incredibly excited for this opportunity for the children,” Pinheiro concluded. “Whenever the playground is mentioned there is a buzz of excitement and anticipation from them. We are ready to make this dream a reality for our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.