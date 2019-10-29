Today the Narragansett Police Department announced a new addition to the force–K9 Nappy. Nappy, which is short for Napoleon, is a 22-month-old Dutch Shepherd imported to the department from France, according to the NPD Facebook page. Nappy and his handler are currently training at the Rhode Island K9 Academy where they will obtain their certification in patrol/explosives. According to NPD, Nappy will be able to provide increased public safety by detecting explosives at various annual events in town as well as State and Town beaches and the Port of Galilee. Welcome to Narragansett Nappy!
