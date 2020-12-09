In an email today, Superintendent Peter Cummings announced that after a spike in cases among students and staff, Narragansett Elementary School will move to distance learning until Dec. 15.
In the announcement Cummings said that over the past several days the school has had an increase in the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. According to Cummings the positive cases have been in several grade levels and classrooms and there are currently 4 positive staff cases and 4 positive student cases. Additionally, 12 other staff members and 59 other students have been identified as close contacts and must quarantine for 14 days.
The school plans to take the additional time to complete contact tracing, COVID testing and cleaning of the building, however; the period of distance learning may be extended if more positive cases arise.
Cummings also said that while the location of virus contraction has varied, there is believed to be an instance of in-school transmission.
“Because of the numerous staff members and students under quarantine as well as the rise in positive cases, Narragansett Elementary cannot safely remain open for in-person learning at this time,” he said.
See The Narragansett Times for more on this article.
