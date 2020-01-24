WAKEFIELD — For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day means having a long, three-day weekend to spend on vacation or to relax at home. At the Monsignor Clarke School, though, the “day off” became an opportunity for service and giving back to others.
Students and parents gathered on Monday morning to help celebrate the sixth annual “Party with a Purpose” — a day-long event that calls on members of the school community to help out with several different service projects.
The “day on, not off,” is meant to embrace King’s spirit and teachings through acts and deeds of service, according to Principal Arthur W. Lisi, Ph.D. King believed that “life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are we doing for others?”
To help others, students created Valentine’s Day cards for residents at the Village House Nursing Home, prepared “swap bags” for Night to Shine — an unforgettable prom night experience for individuals with special needs, baked birthday cakes for those receiving services from the Domestic Violence Resource Center and made treats for the animals at the Westerly Animal Shelter.
In addition to the many service projects happening Monday, parents were also able to take part in the day of service and had the opportunity to learn more about another way to help people in need–organ donor registration–something that deeply relates to members of the community.
Monsignor Clarke parent A. M. Finlay is currently hoping and praying for a new liver.
Symptoms of dizziness, loss of coloring and an inability to lose weight, despite actively trying, began a little more than a year ago, according to Finlay, and progressively got worse over time.
“I had to lay on the floor a few times in random places, just because I got dizzy,” Ferry recalled.
Last March, her symptoms eventually sent her to the emergency room, where doctors discovered that her liver has stopped working. For two weeks, Finlay remained in the hospital. By the time she left, she’d received seven blood transfusions.
Finlay has been on a waiting list in Boston since October but was also allowed to register for a live-donor list in Cleveland where she has family and a built-in support system. She’s very low on the list, however, given her age and condition, since many people are laying in hospital beds far worse off, she said.
There are not as many organ donations in this part of the country, Finlay said, in comparison to other regions, like the south. Part of this is because of our smaller population size, she said, but also because of better safety laws.
“It’s kind of ironic because a lot of the organs are being supplied by the opioid overdoses and drug overdoses,” Finlay said. “It’s usually by young people who are trying things that they shouldn’t be.”
Substance abuse and prevention is something Finlay is well versed in, having worked as a student assistance counselor with North Kingstown High School for the past several years.
“It’s a little surreal because the thing I’m helping people avoid to stay healthy, at least in this area, would actually supply my life, or other’s lives, in a weird way,” Finlay said.
Her work with students and families largely focuses on substance abuse, prevention and mental health during a difficult time in young people’s lives. Helping students has been hugely rewarding for Finlay, and something she hopes to continue doing for a long time.
The experience of waiting and praying, Finlay said, forces people to experience humanity intensely.
According to Donate Life America, a non-profit organization that works to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available for life-saving transplants, every 10 minutes another person is added to a waiting list. Each day, 22 people die because the organ they needed was not donated in time.
A single organ, eye and tissue donor has the power to save and heal more than 75 lives, according to Sheila Drew, who’s been a long-time advocate of organ donor registration.
More than seven years ago, Drew donated one of her kidneys to a complete stranger. Although he had originally been hoping to donate her kidney to a young girl in need, after finding out that she wasn’t the best match, Drew still looked to help make a difference in someone else’s life.
She ended up being a match for Carol Ryan, a then-55-year-old mother and grandmother from Coventry.
“Since then, I’ve changed my life,” Drew said. “I live and breathe organ donation advocacy.”
As a nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, she has many opportunities for outreach and education.
Prout School junior Katie Bloomer, whose father received a double lung transplant when she was in kindergarten, was also present to advocate for organ donor registration. She began a club at her school, Student Organ Donation Advocates (SODA), which works to educate students about the impact organ donations can have on people’s lives.
“That really changed my life,” Bloomer said. “I was able to go through that with him and see how it saved his life.”
The group has been able to volunteer and hold registration tables at different school events. The education club members receive help them to go out and educate other members of the community.
Simply ticking off the organ donor box on your license, donating blood or educating others has the ability to change and save so many lives, Finlay said.
“Just do what you can do,” she said. “If it’s a prayer or giving blood, or giving hope. You don’t have to give a kidney. It’s amazing, but if we all work through each other it’ll work.”
