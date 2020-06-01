Today, people are gathering at an intersection in Wakefield to participate in protests  happening around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. 

The killing of Floyd, a black man, by a white cop has ignited protests around the nation. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DRP
DRP

I'm proud of our young people peacefully protesting violence and expressing their strong convictions while subjecting themselves to the court of public opinion. Thank you SKPD for supervising , we appreciate everything you do for our community and what you deal with daily. Pray for peace.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.