WAKEFIELD – Not many people get to check “writing and publishing a book” off their bucket list. Even fewer are able to do it before they’re old enough to drive.
Over the course of two years, between school vacations, weekends and any free time she had to spare, Wakefield resident Cassidy Ferry was able to publish her first novel at 15 years old. “The Girl In the Middle” follows the challenges and struggles of an eighth-grade girl dealing with difficult social situations and peer pressure.
Her protagonist, Minnie, questions her desire to be popular against the need to be true to oneself throughout her last year in middle school. The coming of age story, Ferry said, is very much inspired by her own middle school experience.
“I knew there was a lot of judgment and nonacceptance in middle school,” Ferry said. “I decided to write a book about a girl who’s trying to accept herself through that time.”
“I wanted to show people that you should love yourself for who you are,” she added.
Ferry’s middle school experience was unfortunately filled with lots of drama and growing pains as friends drifted apart and peers entered the world of dating.
“Overall, it was pretty rough,” Ferry said, looking back on her middle school years. “It was mostly about learning about who I am as a person.”
While Ferry struggled with changes, judgment from classmates and new experiences, she was inspired to begin the long, arduous task of penning her first novel.
“As I was going through middle school I wrote it almost like a diary, but through the eyes of the main character, Minnie,” Ferry said. “Finally, when I thought the story was complete, I brought it to my English teacher, Mrs. Ferguson.”
What she believed to be a ready-to-print masterpiece was still very much a work in progress at that point, but her teacher was a huge help, Ferry said. For another year, Ferry made numerous edits and revisions before creating the version she has today.
“I went from my diary to this story,” she said.
On Christmas 2018, Ferry’s mother surprised her with numerous self-published copies of her first novel. Now, roughly a year later, Ferry has republished the novel with a new cover and looks forward to doing a local book signing at the Peace Dale Library on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.
“I’m really excited because it’s my first local book signing,” Ferry said.
The now 16-year-old La Salle Academy sophomore has done two previous book signings, one of which was at the Savoy Bookshop and Cafe in Westerly.
The new cover of Ferry’s book will now feature a snowy owl, which makes multiple appearances throughout Ferry’s novel, reappearing at big, important moments for her protagonist
“It’s up to the reader to decide what it represents,” Ferry said. “It could represent a lot of things. It could represent herself, or her identity.”
It could also represent Minnie’s uniqueness since the reappearing snowy owl in Ferry’s novel also possesses a single, lone orange feather.
Like Minnie, Ferry was able to embrace her uniqueness and accept herself for who she is — a difficult lesson at any age, but in middle school especially.
“I’ve learned to not really care what people think of me,” Ferry said.
“I’ve learned that the only opinions I should care about are the people who are closest to me,” she added. “Everyone else doesn’t know me for who I really am, and they don’t know the whole story.”
Now thriving in high school, Ferry enjoys spending time with her friends, skiing and practicing martial arts. She’s also been known to enjoy binge-watching television shows on Netflix.
For people who are on the fence about whether or not to crack open Ferry’s book, she sells it like a riveting Netflix series they’re able to read.
“I would tell them it’s a story about a girl who goes through a ton of drama,” Ferry said. “It’s like a Netflix series. Go read it — you’ll want to binge read it.”
“People have told me they couldn’t put it down,” she added.
As for whether or not readers will see another installment of Minnie going off to high school, Ferry is doubtful. The ending, she said, doesn’t leave fans with any cliff hangers. It’s very much an ending, and a heartwarming one at that.
Instead, she’ll be expanding her horizons and focusing her creative efforts on filmmaking.
Already, Ferry has drawn out her storyboards and written the script for her first scene. She’s even purchased all the necessary equipment with her own money, which was quite expensive, Ferry added.
Looking back on the writing process and the obstacles she maneuvered along the way to becoming a teenage novelist, Ferry said she’s incredibly thankful for the whole experience — especially those who were along for the ride.
“I’m really grateful to all of my friends and family who helped me throughout the process,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.