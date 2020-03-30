Narragansett Police announced yesterday that beginning today, the Department has teamed up with members of the National Guard to conduct a "door-to-door messaging campaign" in Narragansett.
During the campaign members of the National Guard and NPD will be knocking on doors and giving guidance based on Gov. Gina Raimondo's out-of-state traveler Executive Order.
"Safe operating distance will be maintained at all times and personal protective equipment will be worn," NPD said in its announcement. "Please do not be alarmed. This is a public health educational initiative."
