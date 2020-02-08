STATEHOUSE — Since former Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Ken Wagner released his advisory opinion last April, stating that field trip fees cannot be collected from students, districts across the state have reworked their field trip policies.
Although the advisory opinion was released with the best of intentions of keeping public education equitable, since some students can not afford the fees, many have criticized the decision for essentially placing a moratorium on school field trips altogether.
Many schools have canceled field trips since the advisory opinion was released — due to lack of funding, fear of unknowingly going against edict or some combination of the two.
According to Providence Journal Columnist Mark Patinkin, more than 2,000 students were unable to see “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep last year — a sharp decline that’s been felt by many other theaters, museums and organizations that allow students to experience the arts.
On Wednesday night, the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare heard two bills that look to address the statewide field trip crisis.
Although the bills will be held for further study, allowing for further improvements and revisions before moving forward to the House floor, Committee Chair Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D - Dist. 19, Cranston, Warwick) said time is of the essence.
“These activities enrich the lives of students and inspire them,” he said. “We want every Rhode Island student, regardless of their zip code, to be able to participate in these activities.”
McNamara hopes this all happens much sooner than later. His goal is that it becomes law by May — in time for 13,000 students to participate in the Rhode Island Philharmonic’s Link Up program.
Each year, thousands of students are provided with free recorders and workbooks, and teachers are given free lesson plans. At the end of the year, students are bussed in to play and sing alongside the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at The Vets.
Since the advisory opinion was released last spring, however, the Rhode Island Philharmonic is also expecting student participation to drop.
“It is a priority for myself and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” McNamara stressed.
One of the bills, introduced by McNamara, “allows a school department to voluntarily ask for donations toward an extracurricular activity.”
The legislation states that students will not be identified for not having contributed and gives schools the ability to set a minimum, overall monetary goal to meet.
Already, McNamara has been working with the Hannah Stern of the ACLU to make amendments and revisions to the legislation.
“We do understand that this topic has ignited a lot of confusion and conversation about the importance of these academically enriching, out-of-school activities,” Stern said. “We’re in agreement that these educational experiences can be very formative for students.”
“The thing we want to emphasize, and the underlying principle that we don’t want to be forgotten, is that it’s just as critical that the funding for these activities does not conflict with the fact that public education should be equitable and accessible — regardless of the economic status of their families,” she added. “At the heart of the commissioner’s decision is that parents can not be required to pay fees for their student’s education.”
She recommends that additional language be added into the legislation, making it abundantly clear that all requested donations and fundraising for school field trips be voluntary. She expressed particular concerns about annually recurring trips, in which parents might feel obligated.
Although the advisory opinion was delivered with the best intentions, “sometimes the best intentions can backfire,” McNamara said.
Providing testimony on this legislation was East Greenwich School Committee members Anne Musella and Alyson Powell — the district which originally requested the advisory option.
For years, members of the East Greenwich School Committee had debated and questioned the legality of charging fees for field trips, especially ones that align with the curriculum.
Much of the debate about whether or not public schools should be allowed to charge fees for field trips centered around the discussion of the annual eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C. The trip, which comes at a hefty cost to families, had been running through the district for nearly two decades.
The current proposed legislation, as drafted, Musella said, may unintentionally create “pay to play” situations in which parents and families that contribute the most would be able to dictate which programs happen at the expense of others.
Looking back on her own public education, the Detroit native said she “was definitely a have-not.”
“Because of field trips, I was afforded some of the same opportunities that my well-off friends had,” Musella said. “Opportunities like the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and national tours of Broadway shows at the Fisher Theater — in addition to every fifth grader’s highlight of the year, which was a trip to the Toronto Science Center. I would have never had those opportunities outside of school, growing up.”
Although she did not initiate the field trip discussion four years ago, this is the spirit in which East Greenwich pursued changes to its field trip policy, she said. Clear legislation, she added, must tell districts what they can and cannot do when it comes to fundraising.
Musella challenges statements that “no one who has wanted to go on a field trip has ever been left behind,” when in fact the more likely reality, she said, is that many children do not ask for help in the first place.
Powell thanked members of the committee for moving the issue forward — one that’s been incredibly contentious in East Greenwich. The debate of field trip fees, she said, was part of the reason she decided to run for office in the first place.
“One of the hardest things I’ve had to do in the year I’ve been there was to vote against a field trip for students to go to D.C. because it costs $1,300 a student with no viable fundraising mechanism,” Powell said. “That was really difficult.”
One recommendation brought forward by many who testified that evening was that the committee create a clear definition of what a school field trip is. Members of the public asked that there be a clear delineation between simple day trips to see the Boston Pops — a 30-year tradition that North Kingstown High School Band Director Toni Silveira was forced to cancel this year — and multi-day, out-of-state trips.
Special Assistant to the Commissioner Andy Andrade also testified on the legislation, in hopes of clarifying some of the confusion and misconceptions around school field trips. When Wagner released his advisory opinion, shortly before leaving office, he outlined three permissible ways in which schools could fundraise of field trips.
The first allows districts to budget for field trips. Another option allows for fees to be collected so long as the trip is not organized by the district and does not use district resources or staff time. The third option allows for fundraising, so long as there are no mandated targets.
“You can fundraise, you can ask for money, but you can not ask a specific dollar amount of a student or a family,” Andrade said. “If you don’t ask for that specific dollar amount, then hopefully, parents will come to the table to help, or the district could fill in the remaining amount.”
South Kingstown resident and active PTO member Alicia Monnes believes that asking for donations for school field trips may not be met with the support that’s needed — especially if minimum fundraising goals can’t be met.
Rather than focus on other work, Monnes said, PTO members are caught in a catch 22 situation — parents don’t want to donate unless they know the trip is going to happen, but the school can’t make the trip happen without donations.
“If someone donated $30 thinking their kid was going to the zoo, and all they end up doing is going to a park because that’s all that they could afford to do with the money that was donated, that parent is going to be upset,” Monnes said. “The next time someone asks them to donate to a field trip, they’re going to think twice about how much they donate.”
The bills will be held for further study, allowing for further improvements and revisions before moving forward.
