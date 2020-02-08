SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) is once again sponsoring legislation that would ban single-use plastic bags in the Ocean State.
She believes the bill, which hopes to curb the severe negative impacts single-use plastics can have on the environment, will be met with much more support in this session.
“I think there’s a lot more interest,” she said. “I think it’s a good piece of legislation.”
Last legislative session, much of the pushback McEntee received came from cities and towns that had already enacted stricter single-use plastic bag bans. This year, she is proposing legislation that would create a uniform baseline for all cities and towns to follow, but would not preempt communities from taking the ban further.
“It’s high time we protect our environment from all these wasted materials,” McEntee said.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states have already enacted single-use plastic bag bans— including Rhode Island’s nearby neighbors Vermont and Maine. Major cities, like Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle, have also enacted bans.
Here in Rhode Island, more than a dozen cities and towns have also enacted single-use plastic bans — including McEntee’s own district of South Kingstown. Despite this having worked very well so far, without any issue, McEntee said, Narragansett is still one of the few sea-side towns in Rhode Island to not have embraced a similar ban.
This single-use plastic bag ban would be against those given at checkout at grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers. It would not include “bags used by customers inside a business to package loose items, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, ground coffee, grains, candies, or small hardware items” or “bags used to contain or wrap frozen foods, meat or fish, flowers or potted plants.” It would also not include newspaper bags used for home delivery or bags sold in packages — like garbage bags or doggie bags.
McEntee’s legislation differs from similar legislation that has been proposed in the Rhode Island Senate — particularly with regard to the 5 cent fee requirement retailers would charge to customers for each bag provided.
Although the recyclable bag fee would be retained by the retail sales establishment, the point of the fee is more so to encourage behavior modification, McEntee said. It’s a strong incentive to bring a reusable bag from home, curbing waste even further.
If this legislation were to pass, Rhode Island’s paper bag fee would be the same as Boston, though the fee for not using reusable bags is much higher in some other cities. In Los Angeles, shoppers are charged a 10 cent fee, but Santa Cruz is currently charging 25 cents per bag —a fee which has reportedly increased shopper compliance of bringing their own bags by 90 percent.
The House Environment and Natural Resources Committee will be hearing McEntee’s proposed single-use plastic bag ban this Thursday, sometime after 4:30 p.m., in room 101 of the State House. Several other pieces of legislation, which look to reduce the use of disposable items and address chemicals in food packaging and drinking water, will also be heard.
Environment and Natural Resources Committee Chairman David A. Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston) is introducing legislation that would prohibit food service establishments from providing plastic straws unless requested by the customer. He’s also sponsoring another piece of legislation that would prohibit food service establishments from using disposable foam food packaging or plastic stirrers.
Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) is sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the use of PFAs — manmade chemicals linked to cancer, developmental delays and other health problems — in food packaging. Rep. June S. Speakman’s (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol) bill would require the Department of Health to take action to establish maximum contaminate levels of PFAs in public drinking water.
