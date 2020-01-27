WARWICK – The courts weighed in on Narragansett’s library controversy for the first time last week, when Kent County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear denied the Town of Narragansett’s motion to dismiss a complaint brought forward by library project advocates. In his ruling, Lanphear found that the plaintiffs named in the complaint, which include former town council president Susan Cicilline Buonanno and current library board of trustees chair Laurie Kelly, among others, all had legal standing to pursue claims against the town council.
Plaintiffs identified in the complaint, filed in September in Washington County Superior Court, are Love Your Library, Inc., the resident coalition of library project advocates, Friends of the Narragansett Library, Inc., the fundraising arm of the library, [Narragansett Democratic Town Committee Chair] Winters B. Hames III, Cicilline Buonanno and Kelly. They are represented by Matthew T. Oliverio and and Santiago H. Posas, attorneys with Oliverio & Marcaccio LLP, a law firm in Providence. The Town was represented by solicitors Andrew Berg and Mark Davis.
The suit seeks injunctive relief in the form of a temporary restraining order barring the Town from selling off the town-owned property originally envisioned for a new library–the 18,500-square-foot former Belmont Marketplace building. In 2016, nearly 68 percent of those voting approved a $5.8 million bond referendum for a new library, though the current town council has approved numerous measures in split vote to effectively kill the project.
At one point, Lanphear said he would only be deciding on the Town’s motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ request of a temporary restraining order, and not the whole case overall, which seemed to surprise both Oliverio and Berg.
Going through each plaintiff in the packed courtroom Friday, Lanphear found that all had standing to pursue claims through legal means.
“Love Your Library was totally dedicated to supporting the [2016] referendum and now continues to push for the purchase of the Belmont building,” he said. “They clearly have a personal stake in the outcome–they organized the referendum and they are different from the public at large. They will suffer an injury if this referendum is ignored, and they have the stake to protect that.”
Rhode Island legal precedent dictates that harm suffered by a plaintiff be independent of the harm suffered by the general public in a case in order to grant injunctive relief. Despite arguments from the Town in his ruling, Lanphear found a distinction between Cicilline Buonanno, Kelly, Hames and the public at large.
“[Cicilline Buonanno and Hames] in particular have a unique interest,” said Lanphear, noting that each plaintiff had also formally petitioned the town on various aspects of the issue and the fact that petitioning citizens were also granted the same legislative powers of the town council per the Town Charter. “That’s a rule of the Home Rule Charter itself and one that the town is obligated to follow. That gives them some standing.”
“Further, they are library cardholders and users,” Lanphear continued. “Users, unlike the public at large, have a stake in the size, condition, location and quality of the building. It is the cardholders that use the library. It is the cardholders that have the real stake. All plaintiffs have a substantial interest to support the will of the referendum question.”
Lanphear found Kelly to have standing on the same basis.
On Friday, the packed courtroom saw members of the public come out in support on both sides. Every town council member was present.
In a statement, Love Your Library called the hearing a “victory” and said the legal fight continues.
A previously agreed-upon consent order preventing the sale of the former Belmont space that both parties signed after the complaint was filed remains intact until further order of the court.
The court also heard a companion case brought against the Town by G.P. Pier Retail, Gilbane Properties. For more on that story, see Friday’s Narragansett Times.
