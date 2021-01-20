Inauguration Day

The Rhode Island National Guard is patrolling the area of the Statehouse today ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C held by Trump supporters earlier this month has heightened security measures around the country.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Kingstown native appears in hit Netflix series
- Yawgoo keeping customers on the slopes, despite pandemic
- Charter Review Commission formed in West Warwick
- Public, synthetic ice-skating rink coming to Narragansett
- Council president criticized during contentious meeting in Richmond
- Renovations coming to NK parks soon
- Republicans defend Price after participation in Capitol rally
- District narrowly approves submission of Stage II app
- Narragansett Police Logs: Jan. 8
- Turn a calendar page and purge the gear
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.