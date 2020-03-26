With schools across the state transitioning to remote learning this week, we'd love to hear how it's going! Send us photos of your family's "distance learning" routines and we'll feature them in the paper.
Please send all photos to gfalletta@ricentral.com, and include which school district your child attends.
