With many Rhode Islanders home from work, or working remotely this week for an undetermined amount of time, we're interested in hearing how you're keeping busy!
Send us your photos or unique ideas for this time of "social isolation," and maybe even help someone else who's stumped for ways to stay entertained at home.
Please send any photos to gfalletta@ricentral.com. We'd love to share them as our own way of staying connected to the community during this unprecedented time.
