Hospitals loosen up on visitation guidelines

SOUTH COUNTY – Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced eased restrictions around hospital visitations last week, due to improving COVID-19 numbers and conditions.
Beginning Friday, hospitals and long-term care facilities were allowed to transition to Level 1 Visitor Restrictions – the least restrictive of hospital visitation guidance.
Although these easements will look different at each hospital, it’s a huge improvement for those who’ve been separated from family and friends due to treatment.
According to South County Health spokesman Eric Dickervitz, the hospital’s policies and practices at this level will still reduce visitation to inpatient areas to help protect vulnerable populations, but it’ll make a world of difference for patients and their loved ones.
“We recognize the stress that patients and families have been experiencing during the COVID pandemic when they are separated due to hospitalization,” Dickervitz wrote in an email correspondence on Wednesday.
At South County Health, visitors will be welcomed into inpatient areas during normal lobby hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This 12 hour window is much wider than some other facilities, like Kent Hospital in Warwick for example, which only provides a two hour window for visitation in the morning and the evening.
According to Care New England spokeswoman Riana Smith, Kent Hospital only allows visitors from 10 a.m. until noon, and again from 4 to 6 p.m., and only after visitors complete a screening process.
Before restrictions were eased, the hospital was only allowing two, one-hour windows of visitation.
In addition to providing a larger window for visitation, South County Health also allows for two visitors per room to ensure safe social distancing, compared to Kent Hospital’s limit of one person at a time.
At South County Health, efforts to provide a level of protection that will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 include closing off common areas such as the lobby and cafeteria to the public to prevent people from gathering, according to Dickervitz. And similar to Kent Hospital, everyone who comes into South County Hospital will be screened for COVID-like symptoms, including a temperature check, before being allowed into patient areas. Visitors must also be at least 18 years old.
While visiting their loved ones, everyone is required to wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth, practice social distancing (meaning everyone remain at least 6 feet away from others), and clean hands upon entering or exiting patient care areas,
South County Health also asks visitors not to enter other areas of the hospital, and exit once the visit is over to minimize unnecessary contact with others.
“So far everyone has been cooperative and it’s working out well,” according to Dickervitz.
Under Level 1 Visitor Restrictions, visitation is not allowed in outpatient areas, including diagnostic imaging, physician practices and labs, as well as the Cancer Center, to protect vulnerable populations.
Patients who require someone to accompany them to an outpatient appointment due to physical or cognitive limitations must first receive approval from the Administrator on Call.
Those who may have serious underlying health conditions are not strictly prohibited from visiting, but the hospital does recommend they consider visiting loved ones via telephone, video chat, or other means.
At Kent Hospital, visitation is now allowed in the intensive care unit, though routine visitation with COVID patients is not permitted. A notable exception to this, however, includes end of life visitation. All other exceptions, when allowed, are made in collaboration with the care team and nursing leadership, according to Smith.
For many families and loved one, these eased restrictions from the Rhode Island Department of Health have allowed face-to-face visitation opportunities for the first time in nearly a year. Since March, visitors in hospitals were only allowed for very specific reasons, such as a support person for women in labor or family members in end-of-life situations. And even in those instances, there were strict hours that visitation was allowed.
