Hollywood actor to narrate World War II Foundation film

Veteran Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber, currently starring in Showtime’s mega-hit series Ray Donovan, will lend his voice to the 26th documentary film produced by the World War II Foundation and Tim Gray Media.
“Liev is one of the premiere actors in the world and we are very honored to have him narrate our film World War II’s 14-year-old Paratrooper,” said Tim Gray, President of the World War II Foundation and Filmmaker.
About the Film World War II’s 14-Year-Old Paratrooper:
Jim Schmidt, a 92-year-old from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was kicked out of the service twice during WWII. He was an impressive soldier at six feet and 200 pounds. He followed orders and willingly participated in dangerous assignments – so why did he get booted out? Because he was only 14 years old!While most boys his age were playing baseball, riding their bikes and becoming interested in girls, Schmidt was jumping out of airplanes with the 82nd Airborne Division. He fought the Germans in Sicily instead of attending his 8th-grade graduation in California. When he got kicked out of the army for being too young, he joined the Navy illegally and was told to go home after they too discovered his age. He went in for a second stint in the paratroopers when he finally turned 18 and finished out WWII in Germany. He later also fought in Korea and Vietnam.
