NARRAGANSETT – Those looking to learn more about the town’s history can soon enjoy access to a detailed resource–the Narragansett Historical Society. Starting in February, the organization is opening its doors to the general public for office hours at its current location in the South Kingstown Office Park. During the sessions, interested parties can view photo galleries on display, peruse books, magazines and brochures dedicated to the town’s early years and interact with Historical Society members.
“Narragansett history, I think, is the most diverse of any city or town in Rhode Island,” said Shirley Eastham, Narragansett Historical Society President. “That’s not a formal study, but we had the Narragansett Indians, the farming and planting society and culture, then that turned into the Gilded Age, then to suburban vacation land. That’s a lot of diversity and a lot of people. People in the limelight in the Gilded Age came here for the summer. There’s all kinds of fabulous stories and great characters.”
Starting in February, and on the first Saturday of each month thereafter, the organization is opening its doors at 24 Salt Pond Road, in the South Kingstown Office Park (Building A, Unit A5, on the lower level, north end) in Wakefield, from 1 to 3 p.m. The sessions will run on a trial basis through June to see if there’s an interest from the public and is the first time the Narragansett organization has offered such a service.
“It’s a first for us,” said Eastham, “but most historical societies do it.”
The development came after the organization received approval to display a photo exhibition documenting the Great New England Hurricane of 1938 in the hallway of its office. The series of photographs is available for the public to view in the organization’s hallway gallery during the open office sessions.
“We figured we would let people come in and see where we are,” said Eastham.
The previous Narragansett Historical Society was without a permanent home or office space. Recently setting up shop in South Kingstown, the organization has asserted its hopes to return to Narragansett. Accordingly, the group is currently seeking approval to start fundraising to purchase and renovate the existing town-owned windmill building at the Narragansett Parks and Recreation offices on Clarke Road.
In addition to the photo gallery, the Historical Society also offers a library of books on the town, its formation, early years and up through contemporary times that members of the public can study. Further, the organization has many informational brochures and booklets detailing local history and the notable locals of yesteryear who made it. Finally, the historical society’s archivist, Harold Kemble, will be available at the first few sessions to answer questions. Eastham also plans to attend multiple sessions and said other Historical Society board members would likely join as the weeks went on as well.
“Perhaps most importantly, people will be able to see that we do exist in a physical location,” said Eastham.
To learn more, visit narragansetthistoricalsociety.com or call 783-8907.
