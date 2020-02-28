NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Historical Society (NHS) has a new home in Narragansett after the town entered into a 25-year lease agreement with the non-profit organization for use of the town-owned windmill building on Clarke Road. Prior to the deal, NHS was housed in a neighboring town at the South Kingstown Office Park on Woodruff Avenue. Before being rededicated as the new headquarters of the organization, the windmill building was set to be demolished, as it is dilapidated and requires extensive renovation work that now falls on NHS.
“We think it’s a good fit for the property and the historical society,” said Steve Wright, Narragansett Parks and Recreation Director, to the Narragansett Town Council last week. “We’re excited, we think it could be a good partnership with the town. That building has potential.”
NHS will pay the town $25 annually for the lease of the building and is responsible for covering the costs of necessary renovation work. Wright estimated the cost of the project could be as high as $300,000. The building will revert back to the ownership of the town should NHS be unable to complete the remodeling, a provision included in the lease agreement after a push from council president pro tem Jill Lawler. Lawler then wished NHS well, stating that she advocated for the inclusion of that language simply as a way of protecting the town.
After a council-approved amendment to the lease agreement, NHS will now have two years to initiate the renovations. After the two-year period, the fate of the building, and whether it stays with NHS, rests with the town council.
According to NHS, which will need to rely on charitable organizations and outside fundraising in order to complete the renovation work, a long-term lease was necessary in order to secure grants toward the project.
The building, constructed around 1934, features a ground floor attached to a large, vertical structure reminiscent of windmill housing. It currently sits on town-owned property at 170 Clarke Road, just next to the location of the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department, the town’s youth summer camp and a number of public recreational courts and fields. According to Robert O’Neill, NHS Board of Directors Vice President, the structure was referred to as “Bosworth’s Folly” by residents of Narragansett in the early 20th Century, as it bears a large, visible flaw. Despite being colloquially known as the “windmill building,” the structure never had a windmill on it.
The proposal was met with optimism from most councilors at a meeting last week, though councilman Jesse Pugh took issue with what he said was a lack of preparation on NHS’ part.
“We voted unanimously to approve a research period for this proposal back in August,” said Pugh. “I am surprised to see this on the agenda tonight because it seems like not much else has been done since then. I was expecting to see a report, a presentation, something to substantiate the time.”
Pugh said that by this time, NHS should have also provided a cost estimate for renovations, a detailed use of the space and structural analysis of the building.
“I’m all for this eventually happening, I think it’s a good use of the space,” he said. “However, it doesn’t look to me like the work has been done yet.”
Wright said numerous architects and engineers had inspected the property since August.
“It seems like, to me, we’re in a rush to sign a lease,” said Pugh. “There should be a process. Every piece of land in Narragansett is valuable, no matter what it is. We’re going to sign off on a 25-year lease with an organization that’s not part of the town, [NHS] is a private, non-profit organization and one that does a great job and I agree with their mission, but we should think about what we’re signing off on.”
Pugh also said he took issue with the lease agreement’s lack of a provision guaranteeing that the building be returned into possession of the town should NHS fail as an organization. The councilman motioned to continue the agenda item seeking approval of the 25-year lease agreement with NHS, but did not receive a second.
O’Neill said the request to enter into the agreement with the town had been an extensive one, and one that had been in the works since Narragansett sought a new town manager throughout the first half of last year. The NHS Vice President also championed the building and the partnership.
“It has the potential of being another iconic structure when it’s restored,” he said. “It has the potential of adding to the extraordinary appeal that Narragansett has as a tourist destination because it will include Narragansett’s history – its archives, there will be all kinds of demonstrations there. And it’s an opportunity to take a building which clearly needs help, and NHS needs a place for these archives and these demonstrations. I think it’s a special place, we all think it’s a special place.”
Throughout the discussion, Town Council President Matthew Mannix said the building was set to be demolished, and that was important to remember. With the dialogue coming to a close, Pugh took a final moment to state he would be voting against, but wished NHS good luck with the fundraising.
Ultimately, the lease agreement was approved 4-1 with Pugh dissenting.
