Police have confirmed a 90-year-old South Kingstown resident was killed earlier today outside of the Narragansett Community Center on Mumford Road.
The pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck around 11:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A representative from the community center, Karen Flint, announced just before 3pm today that “due to the horrific events at the Center the building will be closed on Tuesday, February 11.”
The incident is under investigation by the Narragansett Police Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit. The Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit is assisting with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.
