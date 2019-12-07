SOUTH KINGSTOWN – For 13 years, the South Kingstown Elks Club has been welcoming the entire community to eat at their table. What began as a small celebration, only feeding 39 people its first year, has now grown to serve more than a thousand this year.
Together, Elks members Gerry Gardiner, Jeffrey Robert and Fred Pearce have been helping to run the show and make this community event possible. They open their doors to everyone, not just members or the hundreds of first responders that volunteer to help prepare meals each year.
“It’s open to anybody,” Robert said. “There’s no criteria. Our doors are open. If you can’t come here, we have people who will actually come and bring it back to your house.”
This year, they had dozens of volunteers to help pack and deliver the dinners, and even more throughout the entire week who helped prepare the giant feast. While most people stress about putting one turkey on the table for the holiday, Robert has been helping to feed an entire community for more than a decade. This year, the Elks cooked 85 turkeys.
“He’s been running the show with us,” Gardiner said, and even saving the day at one point when two of the ovens broke at the Elks Club earlier this week.
Thanks to Pranzi Catering, where Robert works, they were able to save the operation and continue cooking with two ovens that were loaned out to the Elks Club for the weekend. Without them, preparing a feast of this size might not have been possible, he said. This Thanksgiving, Robert was thankful they were able to help save the day for the hundreds of people who’ve now come to rely on and look forward to dinner at the Elks.
Preparing a feast of this size is nearly a week-long operation that requires lots of help and volunteers.
“Basically, with the amount of volunteers we have for the entire week, on Sunday we start breaking down the turkey,” Robert explained. Volunteers split up the dark meat from the white meat once all the birds have been cooked. On Monday, volunteers help prepare the butternut squash or turnips, and Tuesday is usually be designated for peeling potatoes and making the stuffing.
“We cooked 85 turkeys for this alone, just for this meal today,” Robert stressed.
The only things that are prepared the day-of are the mashed potatoes and gravy, he said. Everything else is either made ahead of time or donated – like the pies and the potatoes. Anything extra was donated to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.
“It all gets used,” Gardiner said. “Nothing goes to waste.”
People not only donate their time the week before, leading up to the community gathering, but on Thanksgiving day. Hours before they officially open their doors, volunteers help to fill large orders for first responders who have to work the holiday. The South Kingstown Elks not only feed police, fire and rescue units in town, but many other departments throughout South County.
The Elks also prepare hundreds of meals for those who can’t make it in person, and dozens of volunteers help to make deliveries. Dozens of delivery runners, including Elks member John Patrick Shanley, who enlisted the help of his grandchildren, were able to make the holiday a bit brighter for those who couldn’t make it.
For those who might be spending the holiday season alone, the Elks Club also had greeters working the front door, according to Gardiner, so “everyone feels welcome.” Greeters even help you find a place to sit and some good company to go along with the full meal.
From the people who help prepare and serve the food, to those who help make deliveries or clean up afterward, it takes a lot of hands, time and generosity from the community-at-large for it to “all work out.”
“I can’t thank our people, and even outsiders who aren’t Elks, enough, to pull this off, because it takes many hands,” Gardiner said. “From the deliveries to the prep – you put a signup sheet on the wall and people come out of the woodwork to help out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.