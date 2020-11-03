By 4 p.m. today approximately 61 percent of eligible voters in Narragansett have cast their ballots–either in person today, by mail or by early in-person voting
The total turnout is 7,832, 1,263 of those votes happening today, 3,166 by mail and 3,404 by early on-person voting.
Statewide over 435,000 people have voted, making up 93 percent of the total number of votes received in the 2016 election.
Although there will likely not be any official results available tonight, the polls will close at 8 p.m. and precincts will begin reporting the results shortly after.
In Narragansett, a hotly contested town council race, paired with a two-years-long debate over whether to build a new library at the Pier that will be decided by ballot questions today, will make for an interesting night of results.
