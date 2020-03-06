SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island healthcare providers are urging the public to take simple precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of
Novel Coronavirus, but not panic.
Earlier this week, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) confirmed a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, among a group of individuals that traveled to Europe last month. A third person is also being tested.
Despite these new cases, Gov. Gina Raimondo is urging the public to “be careful and be vigilant, but don’t panic.” There are already plans in place, she said, and teams of health experts who are briefing her multiple times a day on the issue.
“At this point in time, the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is low,” Raimondo said. “There is no need for panic. There is no need to be frightened.”
Every Rhode Islander has a role to play in helping prevent the spread of sickness, she said, by heading the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare providers.
“If you feel sick, stay home,” Raimondo said. “If you’re starting to feel sick, don’t go to work, don’t go to school. If you’re with other people, if you’re in a crowded place, wash your hands.
Because human coronaviruses most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, Rhode Islanders are reminded to take the same measures that healthcare providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, according to South County Health Director of Infection Prevention & Professional Development Lee Ann Quinn. She urges people to keep coughing edicate in mind.
“Coughing without covering your mouth isn’t only rude, it’s a health concern,” Quinn said.
This, along with common sense decisions to stay home when we’re not feeling well, helps prevent the spread of all kinds of sickness, she added.
South County Health has been keeping its healthcare providers well informed of the outbreak and the hospital has been preparing since January, according to Stephanie Parente, the clinical leader of Infection Prevention & Employee Health. Plans and necessary materials, such as face masks and dressing gowns, have all been put in place.
All healthcare providers, she said, are well aware of what’s going on and the necessary information they need to be providing to their patients.
“At South County Health, we assembled a team including physicians, nurses, infection prevention experts, emergency management specialists and others to work with our leadership to monitor the situation and develop an appropriate response,” according to a statement released by the healthcare system on Tuesday morning.
“A coordinated response is important in situations like this, which is why we are working closely with the Governor’s office and the Rhode Island Department of Health,” the statement further added.
Though Quinn stressed the importance of people being aware of the health concerns and being vigilant against limiting the spread of the virus, she acknowledged that there’s a fine line between providing necessary information and not causing the public to panic. All Rhode Islanders, she stressed, have the power to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Though there will be more cases, Rhode Islanders can take steps to make sure it’s limited.
Those who’ve tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus were all part of a mid-February school trip to Europe, organized by Saint Raphael Academy. The school will close its doors for the week and is holding online classes in the meantime.
All 38 of the people who went on this trip will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision, according to RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days.
“All three people went on the same trip to Italy,” Alexander-Scott said. “This is precisely why we are being so aggressive in identifying contacts, ensuring monitoring, and testing people who are symptomatic.”
Outreach to the people who were in direct contact with any of these three individuals is ongoing. These direct contacts will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is managing contact tracing for people on the return flight that these three individuals took back to the United States.
On Monday, Narragansett Superintendent Peter Cummings informed members of the school community “that a family member of one of our high school students was on the recent St. Raphael Academy trip to Italy where a chaperone and a student were exposed to and now show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.”
“That family member has shown no signs of being infected with the virus and has been in a voluntary quarantine for nine days,” Cummings wrote in an email to parents.
After consulting with the Rhode Island Department of Health, the school department has been assured “it is safe for the family members of the person who was on the trip who is in a voluntary quarantine to engage in their daily activities, including attending school, particularly because the family member in question is asymptomatic,” Cummings wrote.
A Narragansett teacher also traveled to Italy over the winter break, according to Cummings, but has been cleared by the Department of Health as not having COVID-19 or of being a potential carrier of the virus, is not symptomatic, and has been cleared to be at school.
His email urged members of the community to take precautions, but not panic.
During this time, Cummings said students are being given more time to wash their hands and extra hand sanitizer has been made available.
Following this news, Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney addressed members of the public at Monday night’s town council meeting. The town has been in frequent contact with RIDOH, he said, and has been receiving updated guidance and information.
“It isn’t at the local level yet, but we’re prepared for it,” Tierney said. “The fire department, who handles rescue, the police department, who deals with quite a few people in the community, the town’s department of public works, whose maintenance crews clean our facilities and the school department maintains their own facilities.”
The town has stocked up on chemicals if there comes a need for disinfecting, and educational flyers have been sent to town employees, school children and their families, he said.
“We have everything in place to address anyone’s concerns and feel free to contact us if you have any questions,” Tierney said. “We are prepared for it if it does occur in town.”
