The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is currently unable to conduct license and other credential transactions due to a service disruption experienced by a technology vendor.
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrator (AAMVA), which acts a national clearinghouse for licensing data, has informed the division that it is experiencing a communications system issue affecting its clients, including the Division of Motor Vehicles. AAMVA has assured the DMV that it will resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Road test schedules are unaffected and will be conducted as scheduled.
The division apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused its customers. We will update the public when service is restored.
