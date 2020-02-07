Dennis Moffit Painting in South Kingstown is celebrating first responders this month with a $2500 giveaway.
DMP is giving away a $2500 interior paint makeover to a first responder in recognition of their service to the community. Nominate a deserving first responder and include why you are nominating them and why their home may need sprucing up.
Here are the guidelines:
Your nominee must be an active OR retired first responder: police, fire, paramedic, EMT, or rescuer
Nominations MUST be submitted by 11:59pm, on Feb. 29.
Your nominee must be local (within the DMP service area).
Email submissions to info@experiencedmp.com
