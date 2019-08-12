The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is identifying Sandra G. Tartaglino, 60, of 46 Arrowhead Drive, Tiverton, as the victim in the collision between a powerboat and a catamaran sailboat in the Lower Narragansett Bay yesterday. While competing in a regatta, she was killed after her two-person boat was struck by a powerboat near the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge at around 2:45 p.m..
DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) is investigating the incident, which is pending an autopsy, reconstruction, and witness statements. DEM has no timeframe on the investigation but will release a preliminary report later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.