PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that effective at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, October 17, and until further notice, all waters of Point Judith Pond are closed to shellfishing. The line separating Point Judith Pond and Potters Pond is from the southern end of Gooseberry Road to the northern end of Succotash Road in South Kingstown.
DEM is enacting this precautionary closure due to the intense storm yesterday into today that brought nearly four inches of rainfall to the area, according to the URI rain gauge. Available data indicate that it is likely that bacteria levels in Point Judith water samples will exceed levels safe for shellfish consumption.
DEM is scheduled to collect water samples tomorrow with results available late Saturday and will update this announcement once acceptable bacteria results are obtained.
