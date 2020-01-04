NARRAGANSETT – Superintendent of Narragansett Schools Peter Cummings said the district was looking to improve its Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) scores, which were recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE). Though Narragansett averaged above the state in every category, Cummings championed the assessment and explained the district was looking to make adjustments going forward to improve scores in the future.
“I will start by saying the RICAS scores are not where we want them to be,” said Cummings at a recent school committee meeting. “I think that we know that our students are highly capable and do not believe that the scores always reflect the capacity of our students or what they could be doing with a little bit of adjustment. We have put a lot of pieces in place regarding how some of our practices can be adjusted so that the students are able to reflect what they know and what they are able to do on the test a bit better.”
“I will also say it’s a big test,” he continued. “It’s testing the right stuff. It is rigorous, it’s complex, it is aligned to standards, and often when you hear people talk about testing, they’ll be saying it’s not on the right mark. This one is asking our students to really look at complex materials, synthesize and then exhibit their knowledge. It’s a high bar, it is one that we know that we can meet, but it takes some work and some development and we’re on that path.”
Results from RIDE indicate Narragansett’s scores are above state averages across the board, with improvements in some areas and decline in others when compared to the district’s scores from last school year. In ELA/literacy, Narragansett in the 2018-2019 school year had 7 percent of students not meet expectations, 40 percent of students partially meet expectations, 48 percent of students meet expectations and 5 percent of students exceed expectations. Statewide, 18 percent of students assessed did not meet expectations, 44 percent of students partially met expectations, 33 percent of students met expectations and 5 percent of students exceeded expectations. Last year (2017-2018) in ELA/literacy, 7 percent of Narragansett students assessed did not meet expectations, 39 percent partially met expectations, 47 percent met expectations and 7 percent exceeded expectations.
In mathematics, RIDE data shows 7 percent of Narragansett students did not meet expectations, 50 percent partially met expectations, 39 percent met expectations and 3 percent exceeded expectations. Statewide in mathematics, 21 percent of students did not meet expectations, 49 percent partially met expectations, 27 percent met expectations and 3 percent exceeded expectations. In 2017-2018, 9 percent of Narragansett students did not meet expectations, 45 percent partially met expectations, 42 percent met expectations and 3 percent exceeded expectations. In science, 6 percent of Narragansett students this year did not meet expectations, 50 percent partially met expectations, 30 percent met expectations and 15 percent exceeded expectations. Statewide, 18 percent of students assessed did not meet expectations, 50 percent partially met expectations, 20 percent met expectations and 11 percent exceeded expectations.
Further, according to the district, 45 percent of Narragansett students this year had low growth in comparison to last year’s results in ELA/literacy, 33 percent of students showed typical growth and 22 percent of students assessed showed high growth. Statewide, 35 percent of students had low growth in ELA/literacy, 35 percent showed typical growth and 30 percent demonstrated high growth.
In mathematics for Narragansett, 27 percent of students assessed showed low growth, 44 percent demonstrated typical growth and 29 percent highly improved. Statewide, 35 percent of students assessed showed low growth, 35 percent showed typical growth and 31 percent had high growth.
Growth data was not available for science.
“The growth in ELA in Narragansett shows 55 percent of students showing typical or high growth compared to the state at 56 [percent],” said Gail Dandurand, Narragansett School System Director of Curriculum, at the school committee meeting. “We’re right around where the state is for ELA growth. For math, we’re exactly where the state is.”
The RICAS is a statewide, standards-based test in the areas of ELA/literacy, mathematics and science assessed to students in grades three through eight annually. Heavily influenced by the long-standing Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS), the test was first administered to Rhode Island students during the 2017-2018 school year.
