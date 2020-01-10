NARRAGANSETT – Vincent Indeglia, who has served on the town’s planning board since 2009, was reappointed to the group by the town council Monday in split vote. Indeglia’s appointment was approved on a 3-1 vote with one abstention. Much of the opposition was not directed at Indeglia himself or his performance on the board, however, but focused on whether or not the town should conduct interviews of applicants prior to reappointing members to the planning board.
“I think Jesse [Pugh, Narragansett Town Councilor] and I are going to say the same thing,” prefaced council president pro tem Jill Lawler. “I would like the opportunity to interview everybody. Vin, it’s nothing against you and you do a great job. It’s that the planning and zoning boards are two of our most important places in town and I just think we really need to rotate people through. I think we need to interview.”
“I’ll second that idea,” said Pugh. “During the election, four out of five of us promised publicly to hold public interviews for zoning and planning board appointments and reappointments. In light of that, I would be behind scheduling public interviews for this position before we vote.”
Councilor Richard Lema said Pugh had misunderstood his earlier pledge to interview planning and zoning applicants.
“For me, it was interview if the position was not being, or requested, for reappointment,” Lema said. “[Indeglia] has already served. To interview people and then reappointment this gentleman, to me, I don’t know, I feel like I’m insulting the person I’m interviewing because I know I’m not going to do anything. For me, if it’s a reappointment, [councilors] have had plenty of time to chat with the person. They’ve been sitting on that board. If the council’s on board, we can move it forward where we don’t have to do the interviews. But when Vince’s position comes up again, it will be an interview process because it will be a vacant spot. That’s how I look at it.”
Council President Matthew Mannix said the planning meetings could serve as a good showcase of a member’s ability to sit on the board.
“I know some of the council members go to the planning and zoning meetingss as well, so you can see the members actually doing their job,” he said. “Interviews are designed for new people to kind of see what their philosophy and everything is. But we know what the philosophies are of existing members.”
Pugh’s comments stem from an October 2018 League of Women Voters debate held a month prior to the election. When council candidates were asked if they would support public interviews for individuals applying to serve on the town’s planning and zoning boards, all candidates answered in the affirmative except for councilor Patrick Murray, who said he would look at attendance record for reappointments to those boards. Pugh has continuously advocated for the town to interview planning and zoning applicants, for both appointments and reappointments, since winning election in November of 2018.
The town is currently required to interview applicants for these boards when there is a vacancy on the body, or when a member is not seeking reappointment. There are no term limits for planning board members. Planning, pension and zoning board members are required to be a resident and elector of the town.
Town documents show three individuals applied for the recent planning board opening. The planning board consists of five members appointed by the town council and serving five-year terms. The body meets regularly once per month in addition to several special meetings throughout the year. In his 10 years of experience on the board, Indeglia has missed six meetings.
Indeglia is an attorney with law firm Indeglia & Associates in Warwick and Florida.
Councilors Mannix, Lema and Murray voted in approval of the reappointment while Lawler voted against and Pugh abstained. Indeglia’s term will expire in 2024.
