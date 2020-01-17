NARRAGANSETT – In its response to a recent lawsuit filed by Love Your Library, Inc., a grassroots coalition advocating for a new public library, the town heavily focused on the 2018 election and campaign, specifically arguing that the results, which saw a three-member town council majority in opposition to the library project appointed, served as a chance for the electorate to weigh in on the topic of a new library in Narragansett. The town, however, failed to mention that one candidate who was ultimately elected and then opposed the library project, Richard Lema, was consistently vague and even appeared supportive of the new library project on the campaign trail.
For context, the council is deeply divided over a new library in the pier. When the electorate approved a $5.8 million bond for a new library in 2016, the previous council just before the 2018 election approved the $2.8 million purchase of the 18,500-square-foot former Belmont Marketplace building in the Pier Marketplace from Gilbane, Inc. to serve as the library’s new home in split vote. The current 9,000-square-foot Maury Loontjens Memorial Library on Kingstown Road is too cramped for library operations and is out of compliance with both ADA and fire code, according to library officials. However, the 2018 election saw a council majority elected, including Lema, that opposed the new library project in the former Belmont building on a fiscal basis, citing issues with the deal approved by the previous council. Due to the majority’s hard stopping of the project throughout 2019, Love Your Library filed suit against the council in Washington County Superior Court in September, arguing the will of the electorate as demonstrated by the 2016 vote was being ignored.
Councilors Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray have continuously advocated for the new library project, constantly resisting the will of the majority that is comprised of Lema, council president Matthew Mannix and council president pro tem Jill Lawler, that includes selling the building the new library was slated for and cutting more than half of the town’s annual allocation to the library board, therefore heavily slashing its budget. All of these council actions throughout last year that effectively killed the library project as originally envisioned gained Lema’s vote of approval despite his sentiment on the campaign trail in 2018.
“Of course, a major point of contention between the candidates was the relocation of the library to the Belmont Building,” the Town’s objection, filed in November, to the Love Your Library lawsuit reads. “In this regard, the lines were clearly set between ‘pro-library’ candidates, and those opposed, or skeptical of the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building. Ultimately, on Nov. 8, 2018, the voters elected Mannix, Lawler, Lema, Pugh and Murray. This resulted in a three-member majority that vocally campaigned in opposition to, or expressed skepticism over the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building.”
But the lines were not clearly set when it came to Lema, who won his first term on the council in 2018. During the campaign, then-candidate Lema remained consistently vague, and at times even appeared supportive of the new library project, when questioned on the topic by multiple outlets at multiple times. At a September 2018 candidate forum at Maury Loontjens, when asked if he had tried to stall the zoning process of the recently acquired Pier Marketplace space, Lema said no and proceeded to read a prepared statement on his overall stance on the library project:
“There’s been much discussion on the library and its role in our community,” he said at the forum. “I believe it’s necessary to build a facility that will grow with the community and incorporate the technology of future generations. We cannot get into the same situation that we are in today that optimizes the need of greater growth. The town has currently outgrown the building and the technology is not able to be upgraded because of construction and physical space. The parking lot alone cannot accommodate library patrons.”
Lema’s reading of the prepared statement caused controversy at the time, and his response was briefly halted by debate moderators.
Further, at an October 2018 candidate forum put on by the South County League of Women Voters, Lema again expressed support, though again remained vague.
“I think people know where I stand on the library as far as we do need a new library,” then-candidate Lema said at that debate. “I’ve been quoted in the paper for it. We need to get to the year 2018. For me, I don’t get to sit behind those closed doors - executive sessions and whatever other meetings they have. So for me, I’m a person that has to know all the facts, all the figures and I want to know if it’s going to be the best for what we’re looking for. Financial responsibility is very important as a councilperson in this town when representing all the taxpayers of the town.”
Finally, when answering question #16 on the Narragansett Pier Resident Association’s (NPRA) candidate questionnaire, which the neighborhood group conducts and circulates to its members every election year, as well as forwards to the media for print, then-candidate Lema again appeared supportive of the new library project.
The NPRA survey asked council candidates: “As you oversee the design/construction of the town’s largest economic project, the new library, what is your top objective for the project?”
Choices were either 1. “To ensure the new library is completed in the most cost conscious manner,” 2. “To ensure the new library is a first-class, state-of-the-art facility,” 3. “To continue to explore other locations or options for the library” or 4. “To repeal the recent vote to purchase the Belmont property.” Lema answered the first option “to ensure the new library is completed in the most cost conscious manner” and did not expand his thoughts.
In its response to the Love Your Library lawsuit, which consists of an objection to the suit’s seeking of a temporary restraining order to block the sale of the former Belmont building, an affidavit of facts from Mannix and a memorandum of law in support of a Town motion to dismiss the complaint, the Town mentions the 2018 election some 15 times, and the topic is a major point of contention in the response.
“However, again similar to other arguments posited, the Plaintiffs ignore the fact that the voters spoke on the issue in 2018 by electing a Town Council majority opposed to relocating the Library to the Belmont Building,” the Town’s objection letter reads. “Accordingly, if the balance of equities is in favor of protecting the democratic processes of Narragansett, then this Court should refuse to interfere with the results of the 2018 election.”
“Subsequently, when the voters had another chance to weigh in on the subject, in a campaign dominated by the Library issue, the election resulted in a new Town Council opposed to the project,” the objection continues. “Accordingly, rather than the self-professed defenders of democracy, the Plaintiffs here are actually attempting to use this Court to deny the will of the voters in the 2018 election.”
“This is an issue for the voters (who have already spoken), not the courts,” it concludes.
Mannix’s affidavit of facts also mentions Lema and the 2018 election.
“A major issue in the 2018 Town Council election was the proposed relocation of the Town’s Library to the Belmont Building,” it reads. “The candidates for Town Council who were opposed to, or skeptical of, the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building (a/k/a the ‘Gilbane Building’) were myself, Defendant Jill Lawler and Defendant Richard Lema.”
The Town’s response to the lawsuit was filed by town solicitor Andrew Berg on behalf of the council.
Unlike Lema, Mannix remained consistent on his position against the deal and project throughout the campaign. As a council member in 2016 and 2017, Mannix, twice, voted against the $2.8 million deal that saw the Town take ownership of the former Belmont building for the new library project and remained opposed to the project when asked similar questions on the campaign trail. On the NPRA candidate questionnaire, Mannix selected option four: “To repeal the recent vote to purchase the Belmont property.”
Lema, a retired Providence firefighter, was elected to the fourth seat on the Narragansett Town Council in 2018, receiving 3,193 votes or 13.9 percent of the vote. Councilors Pugh and Murray, who supported the library project throughout the campaign, finished in the first and second places, respectively. In third place was Mannix and in the fifth and final seat was Lawler.
In a response, Lema correctly recounted he had been interrupted at the September forum at Maury Loontjens, an interruption, according to Lema, that obstructed his response to the library question.
“I believe I was stopped at that point because time was up after they interrupted me in the beginning, but the rest of that, and I’m not making that up, read ‘I’m for the best library that the taxpayers can afford,’” he said.
Lema has maintained that he supports “the best library the taxpayer can afford” since winning election. In a response to an inquiry by the Times for this article, the councilor said he was now privy to relevant information he did not have access to prior to winning a council seat.
“With all that being said, I’m going to say this,” said Lema. “Since that time and up to this time, I have met with the [Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services.] One of the first questions I asked them was how OLIS based the space needed for the library. My point was because somewhere, if you look in the records, you may find somebody from the library got up and said that OLIS recommended 20,000 square feet. OLIS does not specify the size of a library until they have a plan from the library board.”
A 2012 study by an outside consultant and commissioned by the library board found that a new library in Narragansett would need to be about 20,000 square feet in order to accommodate projected activity in the space and the resident population of the town. The project at the former Belmont building took this number into consideration.
“Everything involved with this library is based on the size of the plan that’s put together,” Lema said. “The problem I have, and I’ve mentioned this before, if you create a huge plan, you need huge space. And I do believe that if the library and the community center were willing to work together, a lot of the activities that the library board puts in their plan could be done at the community center location.”
“By finding out the information through OLIS, because I was never able to go to OLIS directly until elected, it’s not that the town has outgrown the building, as much as if we create a plan that’s larger than the building we have, then we need to look at our plan and what the town can afford for how big of a plan we’ve put together,” he added.
The Love Your Library case is set to be heard in Kent County Superior Court on Friday.
