SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Members of the town council and school committee sat down together on Thursday night for an additional joint work session. This is the first time a meeting like this has occurred before receiving the municipal budget.
Kicking off the meeting, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske began by stating that this budget session has been much easier to navigate. He said he’s also enjoyed a better working relationship with the school department.
“You will notice that this year’s budget is significantly different than budgets we’ve seen in the past,” Zarnetske said. “There’s far more narrative and description of the programs than we’ve seen in the past.”
Superintendent Linda Savastano credits the work of the budget subcommittee and her administrative team’s efforts for a much smoother budget cycle, compared to what she’s heard about in the past. The subcommittee was able to hone into the budget closely and flesh out reports in more detail.
Throughout this budget season, Savastano has detailed the district’s areas of focus and goals, for its students, including improvements in the fields of literacy and math, closing achievement gaps among students, and additional social-emotional learning supports, among other areas.
The district hopes to improve services, but the budget proposal includes some staff reductions achieved through both retirements and restructuring. Next year, the district will drop 1.4 full-time, certified staff employees, and 3 teaching assistants.
Although this is Savasatano’s first budget cycle in the community, she has been made well aware of the tension that exists between the district’s staffing numbers and the number of children moving through the schools.
“I respect the fact that this is a huge piece of the budget,” Savastano said. “We are an organization that doesn’t produce widgets. We help children learn and grow. We are grounded in staffing.”
Teaching, she said, is the only occupation in the country that touches the lives of every single citizen. About a fifth of the average adult’s life is spent in the classroom.
Councilwoman Deb Kelso suggested that the district explain the reasoning behind a roughly 5 percent drop in student enrollment, but a 2 percent property tax transfer to the schools. Multiple committee members noted that the increase to the school’s operating budget was only 0.76 percent, however.
Zarnetske pointed out that this percentage is less than the rate of inflation, and that the schools are losing nearly $700,000 this coming year in the state aid funding formula.
“This is actually really good news — especially when you consider that the property tax transfer that’s being requested is less than half, again, of what the state has taken away,” Zarnetske said.
In his estimations, where the budget sits now is “a really good starting point,” but he does harbor concerns for the long-term. Especially when considering the potential relocation of South Kingstown High School.
“We need to be consolidating this year,” Zarnetske said. “We need to be devising strategies for financing a future where the pain is going to be greater than the pain we endured in the last 10 years of reductions by the state.”
School and building committee member Kate Macinanti acknowledged that property tax transfers have remained high, year after year, despite each previous year’s resolutions to come back to the council with lower numbers and operating costs. Coupled with debt service costs, if the town decided to relocate the high school to the Curtis Corner site, Macinanti pointed out the incredible burden this could have on taxpayers.
In addition to the student-to-teacher ratio, Savastano also acknowledged the community’s concern about the high per-pupil costs. In 2018, the most recent, verified numbers available from the Rhode Island Department of Education, the per-pupil costs in South Kingstown were $20,482 — one of the highest in the state.
“I understand it’s a challenging question and folks want a lower per pupil [rate],” Savastano said. “I understand there are ways to get there — and we will get there — but I have to say that we’re a community that puts the dollars closest to the children. I do think that’s something we should celebrate.”
Councilman Rory McEntee questioned Savastano about where potential future cuts would come from if the council decides that a 2 percent property tax transfer is too high for the community to bear this year.
Most likely, that would come from the target areas that the district hopes to improve, Savastano said, given that those areas are what’s being supported. As for naming a specific department to cut from, Savastano said she didn’t want to alarm folks and putting anyone up “on a chopping block wouldn’t feel fair,” and deserves more careful review and attention.
Through much of the discussion between the council and committee members, both elected bodies expressed a desire for a more transparent, less complex and smooth budgeting season.
One significant piece of the work session included discussion of facilities management.
The town elected bodies will convene together again on Monday, March 2, for the first of multiple budget work sessions.
