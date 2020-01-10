NARRAGANSETT – The town council on Monday unanimously approved the creation of an additional, full-time truck driver position in the Department of Public Works. Despite the recent approval, the addition was approved in the town’s FY 2019-2020 budget and is most needed to assist with road maintenance during the winter months, according to the town.
“This is a position that we had approved in the budget last year,” said town council president Matthew Mannix. “The plan was this person would come on halfway through this fiscal year. The expectation was that in the wintertime, the workload would slightly increase. In terms of increasing positions, this has been a request that has been on the books for a couple of years.”
The adopted 2019-20 budget shows an annual expenditure of about $1 million for full-time wages across the Department of Public Works, along with about $100,000 per year for temporary and part-time wages. The Town also pays about $350,000 annually toward employee pensions across the department.
Resident Richard Vangermeersch, professor emeritus of accounting at the University of Rhode Island and member of the town’s finance committee, took the opportunity to stress that the town should reconsider its pension and other post-employment benefits contributions going forward across the board, stating the town’s payouts were far too high when account for a cost of living adjustment (COLA).
“It’s time that we end the unreasonable goodies that we give to our employees,” he said during public comment on the motion. “I’m especially referring to the COLA on the pensions. We cannot afford to continue on with this massive giveaway to our employees. We must end COLAs as we know it. We’re at 3 percent compound, the thing is so far out of the logic it’s beyond belief. I will oppose this because we have promised too much to too many for too long a time and we continue to be way above market price when we hire employees.”
Mannix said COLAs and employee pension contributions would be discussed during upcoming negotiations with unions representing many town employees.
“We’re going to be heading into negotiations with the union that the driver would be a part of,” he said. “So we hear Richard on that front.”
Resident Catherine Celeberto said the council should champion diversity in its hiring of a new employee in the Public Works department.
“I’d like to see a woman or minority in this position,” she said. “It’s not enough to advertise a job as an equal opportunity employer, you really have to recruit if you want some diversity. Frankly, I go into the town hall and I don’t see a lot of diversity. I see a lot of women in traditionally female jobs. I think we need to start changing that, and a good place to start is DPW [Department of Public Works] as far as I’m concerned.”
Resident Stanley Wojciechowski, who continuously advocates fiscal responsibility on the part of the town, especially when it comes to purchasing new vehicles, again championed that ideal.
“If we’re going to buy a truck,” he said, “why not look at last year’s model as opposed to a 2019 or 2020 new truck? I like to look for those little cost savings.”
According to this year’s adopted budget, the Department of Public Works spends $125,000 annually on roadway maintenance and $60,000 annually on snow removal. The department’s total annual budget is just over $3 million. Narragansett’s budget in FY 2019-20 was about $61 million.
