WAKEFIELD — Overcoming his nerves, South Kingstown resident Sam Carnavella came out on stage last week with a performance that made the audience swoon. For a second time this season, the Wakefield Idol contestant went home with the top score of the night.
Singing one of Elton John’s less popular singles, “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” Carnavella still had audience-goers and the judges on the edge of their seats. Cheers erupted from the crowd all throughout the performance — the first coming only two notes in, judge Katrina Van Pelt pointed out.
She was pleased that Carnavella took her previous notes and suggestions to heart. The biggest accomplishment, by far, was that he was able to keep his hands out of his pocket. The nervous habit that has been a “staple of every performance,” Wakefield Idol Host Chris Simpson reminded everyone.
Wakefield Idol Judge and Epic Theater Company Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli was also thoroughly impressed with Carnavella’s polished and passionate performance.
“That song is like an Elton John, Lite 105 B side that you put on when you’re doing dishes, because you don’t really want to listen to it, and you just rocked the hell out of it,” he said.
It’s proof that Carnavella was finally stepping into what everyone always knew he was capable of, Broccoli said, and an abandonment of his “aww-shucks” routine. Describing him to be a runaway train, Broccoli said he was excited to see what comes next.
It was the most comfortable Van Pelt has ever seen him up on stage. Carnavella exuded a confidence that allowed him to toss the mic from one hand to another, Van Pelt pointed out, and he belted out plenty of notes to show off the power and range of his voice. All of that, packaged with a nice pair of dress shoes that Simpson and the judges jokingly teased him over, made for a home run performance.
Also unshaken by nerves that evening, Narragansett High School sophomore Natalie Portillo boldly followed Carnavella’s standing ovation performance and proceeded to bring down the house. Singing “Rumor Has It,” from Adele, Portillo was praised by judges for her performance.
“I want to congratulate you on coming up here after a performance that was very good, and offering to us another very good performance,” Van Pelt said. “It’s very difficult as a performer to watch someone before you get a standing ovation, and then come out here like, ‘pshh, I’ll get one too.’ I’m really proud of you.”
Although Adele has already been chosen several times over the course of this season, Van Pelt said she wasn’t tired of the artist after hearing Portillo sing her. It was a clean and technical performance, filled with smart choices to make the song unique to Portillo, she said.
Broccoli was also impressed with Portillo’s performance, especially how she held herself on stage and worked the room. Her movements on stage, he said, were polished.
“I thought it was staged so smartly,” he said. “It had a build and a dynamic to it that was great.”
She wasn’t the only high school sophomore to advance into the next round of Wakefield Idol, however, now a pool of 12 incredibly talented singers.
South Kingstown sophomore Ethan Utterback will also be advancing. Due to a mistake in the calculations the week before, Utterback had wrongfully been sent home after having actually won the seventh and final guaranteed seat in the Sweet 16 round.
He came back to the stage with the judges’ advice in mind, belting out “Alive” by Sia.
South Kingstown sophomore Lily Schofield is also one of the top 12 contestants vying for the title of Wakefield Idol 2020. She wowed with her take on “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” from Grease. Broccoli praised her performance, telling Schofield that her version was now his favorite.
Helping to fill out the student roster even further, Phil’s Survivor, selected by the crowd next door at Phil’s Main Street Grille for their karaoke performance, Narragansett High School sophomore Mackenzie Killilea was saved from going home.
Sydney Allen, an eighth-grader from North Kingstown, was also guaranteed a spot in the next round of the competition. One of the competition’s youngest singers, Allen sang “You Don’t Own Me,” by Grace.
Also advancing are singers Theo Belgrave, Kaitlyn Swint, Ruby Dempsy, Katrina Bourget, Brittany Thompson and Jullian Trilling.
Those who will not be continuing in the competition include Carrigan Nelson, Maya Leone, Rhianna Martin and Jess Mance. One of the season’s favorite singers, Brady Lyons, was unable to attend the Sweet 16 round due to the flu.
The St. George’s junior, who’s advanced nicely through the competition four years in a row now, has been forced to miss the show before. Last year, Lyons could not attend one of the rounds due to a school theater performance. A delayed flight was to blame another year.
