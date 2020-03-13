NARRAGANSETT – When John and Gia Silveira took over Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection in August of last year, they had three factors in mind that guided how they would operate the local breakfast business: quality, consistency and affordability.
Adhering to these three elements, the couple embarked on an extensive reconsideration, renovation and remodeling that went beyond a simple makeover for the space, located in Narragansett’s north end at 1175 Boston Neck Road.
As the Silveiras now prepare for their first summer season as owners of Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection, they feel the business is better than it’s ever been, in terms of both its look and quality of ingredients, and are excited for the large crowds of beachgoers and wall-walkers craving a snickerdoodle iced coffee, a fresh bagel with house-made cream cheese or a unique combination of flavors, which they are more than happy to provide.
“Some people want raspberry in their hot chocolate,” said John in an interview. “That’s no problem.”
Despite taking over the business last year, Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection was started by John’s parents in 1993, when he was in high school. For 10 years, they ran the business, eventually passing it on to new leadership in the early 2000s. When John was hired on the Narragansett Police Department (NPD) in 2002, he told the owner at the time that when she was ready to retire, he’d like to get back into the coffee and bagel business. The mutual understanding culminated in August of last year when Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection returned to Silveira ownership, and along with it a complete renovation and remodeling, which included all new seating, lighting, countertops, cabinets, a beach theme and even a new coffee supplier, menu options and ordering system.
“We basically gutted everything,” said John. “And we streamlined how the customers come in and get served. Now we have a system where as soon as a customer orders, it gets printed in the back. That makes it faster, so now people come in, order, move to the left, and you hear your name called and you’re good to go. It’s almost like a triangle. That freed up the customer flow of the space.”
As for the new and improved coffee, the Silveiras note it was a top priority upon taking back the business.
“It’s a better-quality coffee,” said John. “It’s better tasting and we’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it. Before we took over, that was the biggest complaint.”
A staple of breakfast in the north end, Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection boasts a wide array of options for anyone seeking a good meal to start their day or a cup of coffee to get some pep in the step. The business offers 23 different kinds of fresh bagels delivered daily, as well as a seemingly endless list of different hot and iced coffee flavors that are both brewed in-house or syrup-based. With a hot coffee special of the day, flavors range from maple cinnamon French toast to hazelnut, to Swiss chocolate almond to Irish Creme and toffee caramel. For those seeking a colder beverage, iced coffee flavors (both brewed and syrup-based) include blueberry cobbler, vanilla cupcake, toffee caramel, snickerdoodle, hazelnut, raspberry, Irish Creme, French vanilla and caramel. And of course, it’s okay to request combinations of flavors.
The unique and fresh flavor options continue, however, as customers can put a variety of house-made cream cheeses on their favorite breakfast sandwich, including bacon chive, bacon jalapeno, garlic parmesan, maple walnut, sundried tomato basil, veggie and strawberry.
“It’s grown since we started it 20 years ago,” said John. “We go with a lot of customer requests. We don’t have frozen bagels. They’re handmade. Some are different shapes than others, some may have a bigger hole in the center than others. Every day, the bagels are different but it’s the same great product.”
In addition to the bagel, coffee and cream cheese varieties, Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection also offers a variety of muffins, pastries, toast, sandwiches, wraps, soft drinks and gluten-free options such as wheat toast, blueberry muffins and donuts.
On Saturday, the business will begin serving Allie’s Donuts again, which it had ceased under previous ownership. The Silveiras are excited for the return of the Rhode Island donut staple, to say the least.
“We’re getting a banner,” said Gia. “People love Allie’s and they’re worth stopping in for.”
When they took over last year, the Silveiras had the interior renovation in mind, but also had plans for how they could improve the business in the long-term while maintaining their ideals regarding what a local coffee shop should be.
“We analyzed local menus and we wanted to stay competitive, but we wanted to keep it affordable,” said John. “We didn’t want to be that $6 coffee place. We want families to be able to come to breakfast with their kids for under $20. We think you can actually have good quality food that is affordable. We don’t want anyone budgeting for their coffee.”
John and Gia have been married for five years, and their daughter currently works at the coffee business, alongside some employees that have stayed on for up to 15 years. Entire families have passed through the shop as both customers and employees, with siblings telling siblings it’s a good place to work.
“It’s almost like a family tradition that gets passed down,” laughs Gia. “It was always in our plan to have this business. It’s nice to have it back in the family that started it, and it’s still a family business.”
Though John works at NPD and Gia opened Faces by Gia, a hair and beauty salon just next door, the couple is still hands-on at Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection, coming in every day and working any job that needs doing during long and crowded weekend hours.
The Silveiras also like to keep the community in mind, and noted that as a small business, they can donate or participate in fundraising or other community causes and events without going to corporate for approval.
The communal feeling present in Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection has also had an effect. The business has become a go-to spot for not only older folks living in the local area, but high school and college-aged kids, and everyone in between. John and Gia credit the mix of demographics to the business’ affordability and quality.
“I think once people come in, they’re hooked,” said Gia. “We have a lot of regulars that have becomes friends and family. With some, we know who’s coming in and when they’re coming in and we just have their order ready to go for them as soon as they walk in the door.”
“It’s very social in here,” she added.
When asked to describe Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection’s atmosphere, Gia responded, “John is always talking because he knows everyone.”
“I talk a lot to a lot of the people,” John agrees. “Being here on weekends is great. It’s a lot of friends and family, older folks I grew up with, friends of parents or whatever that come in. Sundays we get the church crowd. We get the high school kids, and a lot of the college crowd we get, I think because we’re affordable, honestly.”
When asked what the benefits are of running a local coffee and breakfast spot, John and Gia smile at each other briefly before simultaneously stating “we love it.”
“I’m addicted to this place,” said John. “When I’m in here, I’m on my feet going back and forth. We feel like we need to be here, and we want to be here. If customers come in and see the owners working, I think that’s a good thing.”
“It’s very personal,” said Gia. “It’s almost like the television show ‘Cheers.’ That’s exactly what it’s like, where everyone comes in and they’re talking to you and it’s friendly and it’s laid back. It’s just that personal, small-town community and we just both love being here. It’s not work to us.”
Coffee ‘n Bagel Connection is open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In the summer, hours will be open 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The business can be found on Instagram @coffeenbagelconnection and Facebook (Coffee 'n Bagel Connection).
