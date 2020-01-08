WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, issued the following statement in response to the Iranian attack on U.S. bases in Iraq:
“I am thankful today that American servicemembers and our Iraqi allies are safe and that there were no casualties as a result of the Iranian attack on our bases. We must now do all that we can to deescalate this crisis immediately and seek a diplomatic resolution.”
“Iran is a bad actor who opposes the United States in nearly every major policy objective in the region. That has been true for more than 40 years. But we find ourselves in this dangerous moment now because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump have deliberately led us here. Having just received a classified briefing from the Administration, no intelligence that supports the existence of an imminent threat to the United States was presented to justify this escalation or the President’s failure to obtain approval from Congress.”
“Abandoning the Iran Nuclear Deal with no replacement and pursuing a “maximum pressure” campaign has caused Iran to increase its military activity in the region and renew its pursuit of a nuclear weapons program, while at the same time distracting from our fight against ISIS and isolating the United States from our allies. The President’s ridiculous attempts to blame this situation on President Obama, who left office three years ago, defy common sense.”
“President Trump and Mike Pompeo have long said that Iranian nuclear ambitions pose the greatest threat to the United States yet they have consistently taken actions that push the Iranians closer to achieving that goal. The American people, and the world, deserve clarity about what President Trump and Secretary Pompeo are attempting to achieve with regards to Iran. War is not and cannot be the answer. Both sides must make diplomatic efforts to end this immediate conflict, and enter into long-term negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.