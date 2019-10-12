WAKEFIELD -- Munich came to Wakefield on Saturday as authentic Bavarian music filled downtown Main Street and community members could be seen enjoying traditional bratwurst and sauerkraut, as well as a stein or two of locally brewed Hefeweizen.
For the fourth year in a row, Wakefield Oktoberfest has not only let residents celebrate Bavarian culture through traditional food and music, and activities for the whole family, but it’s also drawn in people from all across the state to see all South Kingstown has to offer.
“The idea is to bring everyone to South Kingstown and show them what a cool town we have,” said Wakefield Village Association President Ken Tetzner. “We had people from all over, all the way from Connecticut to Fall River who came. It’s a really nice way to market our downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.