By 3 p.m. today 2,708 people have cast their ballot in person on Election Day in South Kingstown, 6,629 mail-in ballots have been counted and 5,257 people voted early in the municipality.
The numbers add up to approximately 62 percent of eligible South Kingstown voters already voting this election.
Statewide, the numbers have already reached 90 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election.
