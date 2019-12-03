Rhode Island State Police officials have confirmed that a woman's body was pulled from the water at Scarborough State Beach yesterday afternoon.
At this time, the police are not offering any other information as it is still under investigation, and they have not yet determined if the death is suspicious.
More information is expected to be released later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.