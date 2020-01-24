SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The planning board reviewed comments and feedback from members of the community last week on the draft Comprehensive Community Plan — a document that will set the vision and goals of South Kingstown for the next two decades.
Before last week, discussion of the Comprehensive Community Plan last appeared on the planning board’s agenda in mid-November, when community members attended a public hearing on the subject.
Given the low turnout that evening, members of the planning board unanimously voted to extend the written public comment period deadline to Dec. 17. For those who wished to weigh in on the drafted comprehensive community plan, community members were encouraged to submit their comments to the planning department.
Last Tuesday, planning director Kaela Gray worked with members of the planning board to dive into each community comment. Take one at a time, Gray and members of the board spent more than three hours reviewing and discussing submitted suggestions, questions and opinions.
“I was very pleased with the level of detail from folks who submitted written comments,” planning board vice-chair Maria Mack said.
Going through and reviewing such a large document, 378-pages in all, is a time-consuming task, especially with the number of written responses that were received. Many of the comments, despite their overall content, Gray pointed out, thanked members of the board and the town for the work they’ve done so far.
As Gray noted to members of the public in November, some of the biggest changes happening in the comprehensive plan, however, have to do with proposed changes to zoning districts, allowing for density increases and more mixed-use.
This vision for the town’s future looks to a number of different areas, from housing and economic development to the services and facilities. One portion of South Kingstown’s Comprehensive Community Plan is even solely dedicated to the University of Rhode Island.
Unlike past comprehensive plans, however, this draft plan also includes energy use, natural hazards and climate change. Many of the submitted comments expressed concerns about the water quality of Saugatucket River.
Community member Richard Younkin thanked the planning board members for their comments, thoughtful questions and insights throughout the long, three-hour meeting.
“It’s just wonderful to see all of these and see this come together,” he said.
Younkin said he appreciated that all of the planning board members appeared to be on the same page and have been doing really good work together.
“It really helps to have this kind of community comment,” planning board member Pam Rubinoff said. “The joke has kind of been, ‘it’s better late than never.’”
Members of the planning board have been working on the current Comprehensive Community Plan for a long time, she pointed out, and at times, no one would be in the audience. Engagement from the community, Rubinoff said, is much appreciated.
Moving forward, when the draft of the Comprehensive Community Plan is completed, Gray said she would not only like to send it out to the town council but also members of the community who took the time to submit their comments. She’d like them to see what kind of impact their words had on the plan.
