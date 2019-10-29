SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Planning Board will have developers taking another look at landscaping plans proposed for a new shellfish hatchery operation on Succotash Road.
The project, which calls for a two-story, 3,600-square-foot shellfish hatchery on the site of an existing marina parcel, seeks waivers from the street, perimeter and interior landscaping standards. Landscape architect John Carter proposed that the exposed existing site shouldn’t be landscaped like it’s an urban setting.
Around the perimeter of the site and the working waterfronts, Carter proposed small shrubbery such as bayberry or red cedar, in addition to a small rain garden. Planning board member Elise A. Torello expressed serious concerns about the sensitivity of the surrounding waterways, however, and her doubts that there isn’t currently enough vegetation to prevent runoff from finding its way into the salt pond.
“My concern is that there are no plants between the parking areas, the grass and the water,” Torello said, gesturing to the site plans. “This is obviously a very sensitive area ecologically. The salt ponds are already stressed.”
Torello noted that each of the ponds saw a severe bacteria spike this past summer, and Point Judith Pond was closed to shellfishing for a period of time.
“I understand that you want to waive the landscaping because you need the room for parking, but on this spot, in particular, I have serious concerns about that,” she said.
“I would really like to see some landscaping,” she added. “Even a strip of vegetation to capture some of that runoff, particularly because there’s going to be so many more cars on the site before it gets to Point Judith Pond.”
These concerns were echoed by Torello’s fellow planning board members, including Chair Jean A. Riendeau, Vice Chair Maria H. Mack and Joseph T. Murphy.
Going forward, Riendeau directed site plan developers to work on suggestions made by members of the board and the staff, such as including a drain pipe in the middle of the parking lot or looking into possible locations for more rain gardens–all in the name of diverting runoff away from the ponds.
“Any plants you can get between these parking spaces and the water would definitely help,” Torello added.
Concerns were also raised by nearby residents. Steve Jakes stood up on Tuesday evening to represent the Village at Potter Pond and his 71 other fellow residents who reside in cottages and mobile homes during the warmer months of the year.
He was particularly concerned for the 15 homeowners who live directly across the street from the proposed shellfish hatchery operation and the screening effect the shrubbery would have.
“When the lights go on at night, the valets, the customers put their lights on,” Jakes said. “Those 15 cottages are part of the Village at Potter Pond where those lights will come on.”
He also raised concerns about whether or not the shrubbery would block the line of vision for those pulling in and out of the lot, especially considering how busy the area would be.
Carter assured that the shrubbery would not block the line of vision for drivers, however. As for the effectiveness of the shrubbery’s screening effect, Carter said bayberry and red cedar can grow up to 5 feet.
“They’re not completely opaque, it’s not a fence,” Carter said. “I’m not going to tell you you won’t see headlights, but it’s certainly going to be an improvement over now where there’s nothing there.”
Jakes also raised concerns about the hours of operation at this new shellfish hatchery and what kind of noise levels residents could expect once it goes in.
Owner Perry Raso assured that residents won’t hear anything from the other side of the road.
“There’s air pumps in there, but they’re just bubbling water,” he said. “You won’t hear anything from your side of the road. You’d have to be standing right next to the building if you were going to hear anything going on, which is just some air pumps and air compressors.”
Inside the hatchery, they’ll be warming the water to help the oyster’s spawn, Raso explained, and growing native phytoplankton, the same type that already grows in the ponds, to feed the oysters. Water flows into the building, he said, but nothing harmful gets pumped back out. The only thing that would be introduced back into the water is the phytoplankton.
As for the hours of operation, Raso said the hatchery will be up and running seven days a week, but there will only be three people working at most when things are really busy. There may be some people in and out of the building at night if things need to happen outside of typical business hours, he said, but it will not be intrusive.
“It’s not going to be intrusive to what’s happening outside of the building,” he said.
