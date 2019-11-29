WAKEFIELD – For the 22nd year in a row, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is helping make the holidays a special time for everyone by assisting local children in need with its annual “Holiday Giving Tree” program, which collects gifts for those less fortunate to be distributed before the December holidays. Donated presents will then be gifted to local children via BankRI Wakefield’s non-profit partner, The Welcome House of South County.
“This is our longest-running community program and one that so many of our customers, staff and neighbors look forward to each year,” said Mark J. Meiklejohn, president and CEO of BankRI. “It’s a small way we can all make a big difference in the life of a young person at a particularly special time of year.”
Decorating the lobbies of BankRI’s 20 branches statewide will be “Holiday Giving Trees,” complete with ornaments that feature the name, age and holiday wish of a child served by a local non-profit organization.
“During the multi-week effort, customers and community members are invited to visit the branch to select an ornament and provide a gift for that child,” a press release detailing the toy drive reads. “Donors may return to the branch with their unwrapped gift to be placed beneath the tree.”
All of the gifts collected in Wakefield for the drive will then be given to children served by Welcome House of South County in advance of the December holidays. The Welcome House of South County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, provides emergency shelter and supportive housing to South County’s most vulnerable populations. Offering beds, a soup kitchen, transitional and supportive permanent housing, case management and advocacy for those in need, the shelter operates at 8 North Road in Peace Dale.
“Most importantly, the caring team at Welcome House provides encouragement, guidance, and hope to those struggling to rebuild their lives,” the organization’s website reads.
In total, BankRI has partnered with 15 other non-profits providing similar services as the Welcome House of South County in an effort to spread holiday cheer to all. This year, the bank is hoping to surpass the 1,481 donated gifts the program collected in 2018.
BankRI’s Wakefield branch is located at 290 Main St. Anyone interested in donating can visit the branch, view the gifts being requested on the “Holiday Giving Tree” and bring unwrapped presents back to the branch for distribution prior to the holidays. For a full list of BankRI branches, please visit bankri.com/locations.
