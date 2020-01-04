WAKEFIELD – Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) recently partnered with the local community to ensure children in need did not go empty handed this holiday season. Through the bank’s annual Holiday Giving Tree program, which collects local gift donations, BankRI’s Wakefield branch recently distributed 27 gifts for area children helped by Welcome House of South County in Peace Dale. Across the state, the Holiday Giving Tree program collected 1,466 presents for underprivileged kids assisted by 16 nonprofit organizations nationwide.
“Every year we look for our Giving Tree program to be successful, and every year I’m taken aback by the incredible response of everyone involved,” said Mark J. Meiklejohn, President and CEO, BankRI. “Having an opportunity to put a smile on the faces of kids who may be going through tough times is what this time of year is all about.”
Starting after Thanksgiving, BankRI, as it has done for the past 21 years, began collecting donations of unwrapped toys and other presents for children at each of its 20 branches throughout Rhode Island. The Holiday Giving Tree program features a literal holiday tree, which is decorated with ornaments displaying the name, age and holiday wish of a local child served by a nonprofit organization. Patrons of the bank and others wishing to donate can view the child’s information and desired holiday item, purchase it and return to the bank to donate the unwrapped present. As of Dec. 20, all presents were distributed BankRI’s nonprofit partners, ensuring the gifts would reach their new homes before the holiday.
The Welcome House of South County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless and the local nonprofit assisted by BankRI’s latest drive, provides emergency shelter and supportive housing to South County’s most vulnerable populations. Offering beds, a soup kitchen, transitional and supportive permanent housing, case management and advocacy for those in need, the shelter operates at 8 North Road in Peace Dale.
“Most importantly, the caring team at Welcome House provides encouragement, guidance, and hope to those struggling to rebuild their lives,” the organization’s website reads.
Along with the Welcome House of South County, BankRI partnered with 15 nonprofits across the state to make the donation program possible, including: Adoption Rhode Island, Aids Care Ocean State, Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, Community Care Alliance, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Connecting for Children & Families, CrossroadsRI: Domestic Violence Program, East Bay Community Action Program, East Greenwich Dept. of Human Services, Kingstown Crossings, Lucy’s Hearth, Providence Housing Authority, SSTARbirth, ‘Tis the Season Coventry/West Greenwich and Tri-County Community Action Agency.
BankRI’s Wakefield branch is located at 290 Main Street.
“This is our longest-running community program and one that so many of our customers, staff and neighbors look forward to each year – it’s a small way we can all make a big difference in the life of a young person at a particularly special time of year,” said Meiklejohn.
Indeed, the gifts are likely to be a welcome boon to those families who receive them. The 2018 Kids Count Factbook found that 20 percent of all Rhode Island children live in poverty. It is an issue with no easy remedies, to be certain, but even a seemingly superfluous toy during the holiday season can serve to better such a child’s life.
About Bank Rhode Island
Bank Rhode Island, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL), is a full-service, FDIC-insured financial institution headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The bank operates 20 branches and more than 40 ATMs throughout Providence, Kent, Newport and Washington Counties. For more information, visit www.bankri.com. You can also find BankRI on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BankRhodeIsland.
With reports by Andrew Thornebrooke
