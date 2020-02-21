WAKEFIELD — Competitors held nothing back last week, but even some of the best performers couldn’t be guaranteed a spot in the next round of Wakefield Idol.
In all, 10 singers did not make the top seven cut — a choice that was incredibly difficult for judges. Stellar performances from Jessica O’Neill singing “Hello” by Adele, high school sophomore Ethan Utterback, who sang “Skyscrapers” by Demi Levato, and Carson Javery, who belted out Janis Joplin’s “Piece Of My Heart,” did not score high enough to advance to the next round.
Phil’s Choice contestants, who did not make the cut in the preliminary rounds but went next door to Phil’s Main Street Grille to sing for a spot in last week’s competition, were also not guaranteed a spot in the Sweet 16 round.
Narragansett Pier Middle School student Ruby Costa, who didn’t make the cut two weeks ago after singing “Teardrops On My Guitar” by Taylor Swift, also didn’t move forward last week — even after impressing judges with her performance of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” Prout High School student Aidan O’Neill also didn’t score high enough with his performance of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.
Taking home the top score from last night, guaranteeing them a spot in the Sweet 16 round, however, was Warwick resident Brittany Thompson. She not only earned the top score this week with her performance of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used To Be Mine,” but also took home the top billing in the preliminary round with “River Lea” by Adele.
Her performance this past week was so good that Wakefield Idol Judge and Epic Theater Company Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli was left speechless and fumbling for words.
“I felt like it was such a privilege to hear you sing that song,” Broccoli told her.
Ari Kassabian, who filled in for judge Katrina Van Pelt this past week, said she really appreciated the ways in which Thompson made the song her own. The song choice was difficult, she added, but Thompson was able to pull it off beautifully.
Thompson was one of three competitors that night who chose to sing something from Sara Bareilles.
South Kingstown High School student Lily Schofield decided to sing “Gravity,” which also earned her a score in the top seven.
Unlike her last performance, in which she impressed judges by belting out “Killing Me Softly,” her latest performance was much more soft, raw and emotional. Schofield had admitted being more nervous last week, given how vocally challenging the song is, but her performance was celebrated by the judges and audience alike.
“That was my favorite thing I’ve ever seen you do,” Broccoli told her, “truly.”
The honest performance “that was very beyond [her] years,” was built just right with very smart choices, Broccoli said, blowing his expectations away. Admittedly, Broccoli had expressed some doubt to Kassabian about whether this was the right song choice for Schofield.
“You completely proved me wrong,” Broccoli said.
Another recurring artist choice that evening was Michael Buble — which automatically advanced both singers to the next round.
Natalie Portillo, who was among the final four contestants two years ago, opened the show on Thursday night with Buble’s “Feeling Good.”
Portillo, who’d previously sung this with her high school jazz band, made the number look easy. Both judges were in agreement that it was a great way to kick off the night of performances.
One word of advice Broccoli had given her was to keep thinking about how to package the performance. His words of advice were taken to heart by Theo Belgrave, who stepped up on stage wearing a buttoned down shirt and tie, complete with a sports jacket.
The young performer had previously sang Frank Sinatra two weeks ago — which Broccoli said could be made even better if he’s been wearing a full suit. Singing Buble’s “Sway” last week, dressed for the part, Belgrave scored high enough to finish within the top seven.
Also advancing forward into the next round is one of Wakefield’s youngest performers, Ruby Sigman Gunning, who sang “Arms” by Christian Perri, and Carrigan M. Nelson, who sang Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.”
Last week’s top score winners will face off against contestants like Brady Lyons, Maya Leone and Katrina Bourget, who were all guaranteed a spot in the Sweet 16 round on Jan. 23.
Not one, but two singers were saved by the crowd up at Phil’s that night. Utterback and Rhiannon Martin will both be returning to the stage this week with hopes of becoming the next Wakefield Idol.
