An authentic taste of China has come to Peace Dale at Jayd Bun, a new restaurant on Kingstown Road. Owners Joe and Annie Parisi pride themselves on not only the authenticity of their cuisine, but the fresh, made-daily menu.
“There’s nothing around, anywhere around here, like she makes,” Joe Parisi said with pride in his wife Annie. “Most Chinese restaurants are American-Chinese. If they do serve traditional Chinese, they still don’t do what she does.”
Read more about the restaurant and its unique menu in tomorrow's Narragansett Times.
